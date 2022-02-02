A great transfer window means Arsenal can still challenge for the Top Four

Some of the comments these past few days are just laughable. by Tony T
I don’t think people even realise what it is to support a football club anymore. The spending power of the likes of Man City, PSG, Madrid, Barcelona and now Newcastle have only made things worse for those with wild imaginations.
Let’s be clear that Arsenal football club has a rich history and whilst the last few years have not been the best in terms of success on and possibly off the pitch, it takes time to rebuild after the Wenger era and there needs to be an element of trust.
The Kroenke’s have backed Arteta and whilst it has been just over 2 years since the man has taken charge, he has to deal with a huge squad and some hefty wage bills. To be fair to the owners, they have spent big only 6 months ago, and to be fair to Arteta, he has instilled a sense of discipline and his way – whether people like it or not, he is the manager and that’s a sign of a no-nonsense manager. Those making a mockery of the likes of Ozil, Auba etc., are just bonkers. There is a fine balance between legacy and taking the mickey – both players achieved great things in the first few years and then tailed off. Sitting on c£10-15m annual wages, if you’re not bothered to be a team player, adhere to the disciplines and at least perform, then you’re off I’m afraid – nobody is bigger than the team.
People are whining about no incomings, but do you know how many players we actually had on the books? Finally, we have a team that is recognisable, and we know what each player’s role is. I’m not to bother about the fact that we didn’t manage to get anyone in this window – It is excruciatingly hard to bring quality in January and whilst Vlahovic would have been great, never bring someone who doesn’t want to come.
I’m however very pleased we’ve managed to offload a few and trim the squad. Let’s be clear, we only have 17 league games over 4-5 months, that’s about 3-4 league games a month. No long-term injuries in the current squad and we have a squad of about 18 first team players – which if they work their socks off for their manager, we should still challenge for that top 4.
GK – Ramsdale/Leno
WBL – Tierney/Tavares
WBR – Tomiyasu/Cedric
CB – Gabriel/White/Holding
DM – Xhaka/Elneny
CM – Partey/Lokonga/ (Patino as back up)
AM – Odegaard/ESR
RW – Saka/Pepe
LW – Martinelli
ST – Lacazette/Nketiah
To be honest that is not a bad squad (20 players) at all. We will probably, and I expect to, lose Leno, Cedric, Elneny, Nketiah and Pepe in the next window. That’s 5 more gone and possibly further losses of Lacazette and Xhaka. We will then be down to 12 first team players.
Of those currently out, I expect the following to leave in the summer – Guendouzi to leave permanently to Marseille, Torreira to leave permanently to Fiorentina, AMN to leave to Roma permanently, Mavropanos to Stuttgart. All the above have option to buy (except AMN) which I believe will be triggered. I also believe Bellerin, Nelson, Mari and Runarsson will leave permanently in the summer. You add others that left this window – Chambers, Kolasinac, Auba etc., and you can see what an herculean task it is managing a squad this size, some not good enough, some with egos who want to play without performing, and more than anything else, if a manager wants to get a few players in – where is the space from a footballing and financing point of view with all these wages?
The only player I’d like to see back is Saliba, let’s see what happens in the summer.
I think these last few windows have been the best in a few years. We’ve had a host of players that we had to move on, some signings under MA and Edu were below par (Willian, Cedric, Mari etc.) but I do believe they needed some immediate replacements for those that had to move on like Ozil, Sokratis, Mustafi etc.
Either way, come the summer we will have about 12-15 top young players from the current crop, a massively reduced wage bill and hopefully a bit of firepower to go and add some real quality.
The final left standing would be:
GK – Ramsdale
LB – Tierney/Tavares
CB – Gabriel, White, Holding, Saliba
RB – Tomiyasu
DM – ?
CM – Partey/Lokonga
AM – Odegaard/ESR
RW – Saka
LW – Martinelli
ST -??
That’s 14 players – so we need a couple of strikers, a couple of wingers and a couple of defensive midfielders and a backup for Tomiyasu at RB. It seems Matt Turner will be the backup for Ramsdale.
Hoping for a good summer with quality additions. But a lot of hard work is and was needed to just empty the room. So many had to be moved first to then be able to plan the incomings.
For now, I’m happy with the squad and to be honest the first XI is as good as we’ve had in a while. Some players are still very young but have a lot of talent and with the right application and desire, we could go on a run. Some quality additions in the summer and we could see a genuine team emerging.
Lastly, I just want to clarify that I’m not an MA fan, but I’m willing to give him time to implement a squad he needs and more than anything give him the benefit of what he, Edu and the Kroenke’s are trying to build.
They have spent money, they have bought well, they are instilling a sense of discipline and club come first mentality and my hope is that before long we will be a force to reckon with – but it takes time.
Until then get behind the team and support them.
Tony T
fans just want big and multiple signings to be considered as a good window….
No they just want better then Lacazettle and Eddie Nketiah because it’s been proven since they got chance in December they been poor
Yep exactly that was my call in October.
A squad of 20.
Laca Nketiah Elneny Xhaka Leno and Cedric will almost certainly go in the summer.
Not Pepe because he cost too much to let go yet. All those on loan except Saliba will be let go. Holding Niles Nelson might have to be kept as quota players. Seven newbies. GK Turner RB CB DM CDM Two strikers probably another 150 m spend. 22 senior players 3 U21. 17 games to go and top 6 is the goal. If we make top 6 Arteta stays. 7th it goes to arbitration. 8th he is sacked.
The writer is accurate and correct his/her assessment 100%
On point assessment of our squad and I’m also very happy for what has been done so far. Summer is the time to go for top quality players and there’ll be good options for any player who doesn’t fancy Arsenal. We wouldn’t be under so much pressure to buy a particular player, and qualifying for Europe would also help. It’s an opportunity to put together a very strong second 11. On the financial aspect, a lot of funds have been freed up. Looking forward to another great summer transfer just like last summer. COYG!
Arteta has had 5 windows … we had an unbalanced squad when he took over we have an equally unbalanced squad today … with a first 11 that is arguably slightly better .. it’s marginal … but with less experience and probably more injury prone … one that will only hit top 6 if rivals falter … my best guess is 7th .. but apparently we should be thrilled with that … progress it turns out is in the eye of the beholder too!!!
@ RW1. It has taken 8 windows, 175 games and 275 mill to clean up 60% of the bloated squad Wenger’s left us. However we still need at least the next summer window, ship out Lacazette, Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny Nketiah, Mavropanos (all Wenger signings) as well as Torreira, Guendouzie, (Emery) Cedric, Mari, (Arteta) and bring back Saliba and recruit another 5-7 quality additions probably another 200mill before we complete the rebuild. Covid and the resulting weak market has delayed the clean out and rebuild by two seasons. But by August we should be nearly there.
Good sensible article 👏
When we have Guendouzi and Torreira why should we buy midfielders…..?
Guendouzi has unruly and can be disruptive attitude while Torriera is too emotional to compete
Good article and based on actual facts. Not some of the fake facts about Kroenke’s unwillingness to spend, we see from the same writer(s) again and again.
Did Stan Koronke spend in January or did he slash wage bill
I’ve gone over this article twice Anders and see no facts just another fans opinion trying to tell other fans how we should be supporting this circus .
Sorry Tony but another Article backpatting the ego tripping manager while trying to shift blame on players left from the previous regime .
I should have stopped reading after I read the headline TBH .
This article is fact based, because it acknowledge the fact, that Kroenke is willing to spend.
This has been proven for at least 6-8 years, and our lack of ability to compete for the PL title, and lately our lack of ability to get into top 4, can not be excused/explained by unwillingness to spend.
Yet, we see some, especially Dan Smith, time and time again, throwing dirt on the owner for not spending as if that was the problem.
It is a wrong conclusion based on fake facts/premises.
The article you mention is factual
Did Stan Koronke / Arsenal spend this January ?
No
So therefore there’s nothing fake about it ?
At least try to not embarrass yourself always. Kroenke has to spend every window now to prove to you he invest in his club?
All you’ve ever cared about is his money, how he spends it, how we let poor players go and all that.
Dude it’s been what now? 4-5 years that you’ve constantly moaned about Kroenke and denying he’s been backing the club?
Put in a bid, buy the club and spend millions every transfer window.
Stop trying to build up dislike and have for the owners.
Don’t you get tired?
No he has to when we clearly need a striker , get a striker
Not give one away ?
It’s obvious
When you see a projection of our likely squad for next season it’s a bit scary knowing that we have to find six or seven quality replacements for the probable outgoings. I can’t remember another close season when we had to urgently fill so many spots. It’s going to be very busy summer for Arteta & Edu. Hope they’re up to the task.
It wasn’t a great transfer window but I think you’ve done a great job of laying out the scale and progress of the club’s re-set.
Wenger’s genius was able to paper over some cracks that became apparent after he left – bloated contracts to mediocre players, fitness concerns etc. Really when you look at, what he continued to achieve with his resources is quite remarkable.
But Arteta and Emery before him are no Wenger so a different approach was required. I’m on board with your positive outlook but equally I’m nervous that we have left little room for error. Our “what ifs” seem a lot bigger than some.of our competitors.
People have their own opinions about this transfer window, whether it be positive or negative.
We did not strengthen to push for the top 4, even though we are currently in the fight. Why I ask?
The narrative about “lacking quality” is plain false. We had money for Dusan but not a DM we clearly need? Or a CM we also need?
The clear out was a good thing, but not bringing in at least 1 midfielder to strengthen a weak area is a missed opportunity.
In the Summer squad will need 2 strikers no doubting that. A DM, hopefully another CM, a winger. That’s 5 players and another £ 100 million or more. I’m skeptical Kronke going to have a repeat of last Summer.
Possible yes, but I argue unlikely. Without another injection of funds expect another year of “patience ” and “the process” and deflection away from ambition and standards.
I see an owner happy with top 6 now, and hoping time and developing youth make the occasional push for top 4.
Sometimes no business is good business. That is why I don’t have much to say about our zero incoming but what I found unacceptable is we have to wait 6 months to get some players out. Arteta knew Kolasinac was not in his plan after he got Tavarez, he knew he won’t use Mari, with purchase of White one of Chambers or Holding is surplus yet these players got paid 6month wages for doing little to nothing. That is incompetence from him and Edu. There is news coming out now that Auba received £7m payoff before he agreed to tire down his contract and if this is true I have no doubt Kola received some amount as well. Why is arsenal so mismanaged like this.