Campbell urges Arsenal to sign this striker no matter the consequences

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to ‘break the bank’ to sign Erling Haaland, even if his signing is detrimental to the squad overall.

The Gunners are in desperate need of a new striker this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having been allowed to leave last week, and with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both set to become free agents at the end of the term. That will leave us with Folarin Balogun, who will return from his loan with Middlesbrough, as our only striker, while Gabi Martinelli or Nicolas Pepe could possibly play out of position there.

The reality is that we could well be forced to sign two new strikers in the coming window, and that to bring the right level of quality we need to take the club to the next level will likely cost heavily, and Campbell insist that Arsenal should do whatever it takes to target Haaland.

“If you can get him, you get him. 100%. If you can get him, then you get the best players in the building that you can,” Campbell told the Highbury Squad (via Football365).

“If you had to break the bank to get [Erling] Haaland and that hindered you in filling the squad. Do you do it?

“That’s what we really lack, isn’t it? We lack that striker who is going to bang 20-25 goals in, so if you can get that, then you get it. [Even] if it’s going to be to the detriment [the squad].”

As much as we’d all love to see Haaland arrive at the Emirates, I find it hard to believe that we would have any chance of beating the heavy hitters to his signature. It doesn’t even sound as if he has any interest in coming to the Premier League currently, and will likely end up in Spain or Paris Saint-Germain.

Do you think Haaland will just join the club who is willing to offer the biggest pay-package or would he already have his heart set on somewhere?

Patrick