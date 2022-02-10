Arsenal show true grit to earn hard-fought victory over Wolves

Arsenal fought to a tough 1-0 win away to Wolves at the Molineux this evening, having to finish the match with just 10-men also.
The Gunners took their time to get going in the game, although we knew that today’s opponents were going to be tough to break down, and our best work was seemingly on the counter-attack.
We eventually got the breakthrough from a corner however, the first time that Bruno Lage’s side had conceded from the set piece this term. The initial cross was whipped in by Gabi Martinelli, but the defender failed to clear properly allowing Ben White to head it back into the middle of the box where it fell to Gabriel Magalhaes to tap it home.
Both sides continued to remain focus and neither side was allowed to take a grip on the game throughout the clash, but we were forced to ring the changes with 20 minutes left on the clock after Gabriel Martinelli picked up two consecutive yellow cards.
Manager Mikel Arteta opted to replace Bukayo Saka after losing his other winger, with Rob holding coming in to make it somewhat of a 5-3-1 formation, and while the hosts appeared to level soon after, the linesman was proved right to rule it out for offside.
We then had the perfect opportunity up the other end to close out the game at 2-0, but despite putting Alexandre Lacazette through one-on-one with Jose Sa, he lashed his effort just wide of the far post.
It was a tough watch from that point onwards, but our defence continued to remain focused, and while Wolves were allowed much of the possession, they were still limited to very few chances to seriously challenge Aaron Ramsdale.
All in all, we can be extremely happy to have earned ourselves this 1-0 win against really tough opposition, a result we should have been happy with even if we had 11 men on the field.
Patrick
61 CommentsAdd a Comment
Great win!
Well deserved
Big 3 points.
Exactly. Big 3 points for a team with big cojones, and despite a crazy ref.
We might be sh!t, but we know how to keep a clean sheet….😁
Very lucky win. Martinelli was the best attacker in the first half, but he lost his head in the second half and the referee was too harsh on him
Lacazette’s miss was really disappointing. Arsenal/ Spurs/ Man United seem to be still in holiday mood and fortunately Wolves were dull in the final third
We could’ve played for 180mins and Wolves would never have scored.
I disagree, because Wolves almost scored
That’s the point. They can create but sometimes will never score. I never got scared even when we were to play with 10 men. I was relaxed. When you take out Jimenez or mark him out then they are found wanting and depend on unlikely sources for goals plus their secret trump card in Traore wasn’t around.
Jimenez hasn’t been the same since his skull cracked
Kev I agree with you. 👌
Wolves are not usually a free scoring side anyway. We only needed to score to ensure victory, or at worst, score 2.
Yeah, Wolves are similar to us. Focused too much on defense and ball possession, but too monotonous in passing
GAI Wolves are always dull in the final third luckily for us..
Yup. We have a good chance to do a double against them
We certainly do but we have to start taking our chances can’t keep trying to see out games early on.
Gai,
Realistically against the opposition is not a lucky win. Playing a good Wolves for 25 minutes doesn’t seem lucky but an astute defensive work. It was never meant to be easy at Wolves stadium.
Yeah, our defense was great. Arteta is looking more and more like Simeone
Negative tactics when leading and dominating….why? Make no mistake, if we had continued to be positive we’d likely have with more goals and 11 men.
Martinelli very silly but still a strange one to be honest.
There was nothing positive in our play. I laugh when I see Xhaka ahead of Partey trying to lead the press in a high tempo match.
Who would’ve thought that of all the players making poor challenge today Martinelli was the one going to get red carded. It was deserved imo considering he wanted to take the referee for granted on the first challenge which was obviously going to be a yellow. He might be and Arsenal player but I care less as I have to be honest. Even Cedric Soars got away with poor challenges. Our play before the red card was choppy and sloppy. You can also see that Xhaka is very poor in matches where the tempo is high and Partey was also very poor in the first half. I’m not shocked our goal was from an unlikely source in Gabriel because we tend to make many poor decisions around in and around the box which makes us not be able to create clear chances. The defence in particular deserve a lot of credit for today though I never rate the Wolves attack from a goalscoring point of view. Perhaps Traore could’ve wreaked havoc in those final minutes.
“Perhaps Traore could’ve wreaked havoc in those final minutes”
Perhaps T.Henry could of scored a couple, if he played for us and was not retired…lol…
Of course you are 100% entitled to say that and I said that because he usually does well for Wolves in these situations but thankfully he wasn’t around. That debutant had Tierney on toast so Traore would’ve done him worse as we have seen before. I’m just being honest.
Wolves have a well organised defence,
Ode had a good game and it was going to be a very close competition anyways, we did well overall
Above average display but to a point it was to be expected because of the way Wolves press and their use of wingbacks.
Huge fan of Lacca.
Missed the chance to go 2 0.
Red card debatable.
Gabby had no chance to accept the first yellow
Great win guys.. Congrats to the players and the management team.. Keep up the great work..
Keeping Xhaka in the second half was a very risky decision, who could luckily keep his head cool
It was a good decision as he was rock solid.
I was surprised too, the atmosphere was tense and the game, but Xhaka manage to keep his cool
Gai I agree with you.; I hoped throughout he doesn’t get a Red. But he helped defensively. Lonkonga in experience would have shown in this type of game.
I have no issue with 2 clear yellow card challenges being given 2 yellow. No-one can debate that both were worthy of yellow cards.
I just don’t know if it’s in the rules, I’m sure it is and as long as the same is applied for all teams.
What a game….
And Laccazet? What was that?
We have needed a new striker for a few months now.. Its unfortunate that one couldn’t be acquired due to the nature of the January window.. I am sure that we will be acquiring one in the summer.. Lacca has always been wasteful and will not be missed by many..
He’s still(LACA) a very good player
Looking at the positives, we won. Don’t know what else to say. Lots of things went Arsenal’s way today, except for the sending off. Why isn’t ESR, starting? Please don’t give Lacazette an extension. Ramsdale and Gabriel, world class.Partey not. Wolves although a well organised team were toothless. Well done to to our players.
ESR isn’t starting because Ode and Martinelli are doing a good job
At least it’s only a one game ban as two yellows but was a bit hot headed of Martinelli. I thought Laca and Tierney were poor tonight. Gabriel had a great game bu5 my man of the match was Ramsdale, again!
I feel like a fraud. First Arsenal game in years that I stopped watching, right after Martinelli’s foolish red. With the exception of a few bright moments it was a painful 60 minutes from the get go.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m delighted we won but we are a far cry from the team that went on a run before Xmas and largely outperformed ManC on New Year’s Day.
Arteta has found the grit but he needs to find some glamour and figure out some way to freakin finish a game with eleven men.
Can’t recall feeling so demoralised after a win…
You won’t play like World brayer every single game (like against Man City)
….sometimes You have to grind out wins….
Demoralized? I thought the win had taken away all the stress and negative energy. Fans are hard to please. Even after victory some still complain.But what’s going on with the red cards? Is it a curse? When Partey and Xaka got yellowcarded, I thought we were done. But this Arsenal has grit.
Showed Grit! COYG!!!!
Excellent result against a well drilled Wolves team although a tough watch and some stupidity by Martinelli but we move on.. Brentford next, another big game.
Great win, needed when all our rivals dropped points. The crazy race continues! 16 crazy games to go.
Some say we don’t play nicely but I don’t really care. Some years ago, some fans were complaining we were to soft, now we seem to be hard. We need a centre point.
Burnley play rougher football than us and they don’t get free red cards. We just got to find a centre. One down, 16 games to go.
And negative guys, keep that stuff away from me. Thank you very much.
This was the most important win of the season.
If we win our 2 games, we will be 2 points behind 3rd place Chelsea.
Arteta should bring in Pepe in the number 9 role.
Pepe has a point to prove. We seem to forget his contribution towards the end of last season.
Arteta has to learn. Put your ego aside Arteta.
PEPE IS BETTER THAN NKETIAH.
Nketiah is not good enough against top teams.
Pepe could score a hat trick, get 7 assists and deliver a baby in 8 minutes and he still wouldn’t get to start the next game.
Pepe can’t prove anything, because he’s joined the ranks of the ousted….for whatever reason this time.
😅😅👍👍
Agree this and your earlier comment PJ. Why oh WHY is the lethergic, useless, departing Nketiah coming on instead of Pepe?
And time wasting from the half hour? Shameful and cost us any chance of control and making the game safe in the 30 mins before GM went off. . I heard Arteta pre-match saying we would play attacking football. Hmmm…!
Still tonight I’m a happy bunny because the result was really all that mattered, however it was achieved.
How many starts does Nketiah have compared to Pepe?? This is a cheap attempt for Pepe propaganda. At least just admit you like the guy than using Nketiah as a leverage.
Wow I thought we won this game.
But judging by most of the comments so far we lost.
Hard crowd to please 🙂
Says who said he would settle for draw if we don’t have player sent off.
But hindsight is a wonderful thing
I said I hoped for a win but would take a draw. I also said a win would be fantastic. I correctly predicted a sending off and that we needed luck with a goal that was defelcted and fell for a lucky tap in. So yes you are correct when you say I have a great footballing brain. Thank you in advance.
We were extremely lucky today. Hard work earned us the clean sheet, and luck helped us get through it.
Martinelli has the grit and spirit, he still needs to perfect when to channel all that energy.
All in all, not the best performance, but very happy with the win away at Wolves.
Why was we “extremely” lucky today?? We are good at keeping clean sheet, Wolves don’t score many goals. 🤔
We seems to have more red card since ‘no more red’ campaign than ever.
What is going on
Seems like there is red card competition now at arsenal
Good win.
If we keep up with the red card party, Arteta will need to play himself sometime before season ends.
I did not expect many goals anyway
Next game is Brentford. Let’s keep up the good work.
Good result against a very good team. We will play a lot better and lose, because (IMO) barring Odegaard, everyone except Gabriel, White, Holding and Ramsdale were poor. Worrying that GM is back in his headless chicken mode. AMN hasn’t performed well for a while, Saka too wasn’t great, but he remains dangerous, in particular playing off Ode. Laca unfortunately again spurned all of our best chances. And our midfield was non-existant going foward. Partey’s inconsistency as a threat is worrying.
Time wasting from the half hour? I was embarrassed. Why, Arteta?
But this was one occasion when I don’t care about the performance – a lot of bottle and a crucial result at a difficult ground.
Arteta has a work to do,infact no refery who is in our side,I advised him to take session with the team and find solution to more redcard that may harm the team in future.we were very lucky to win at wolves it very strangth with 10 men against such team.congrats for players and the coaching team .you are doing a nice work.
Where is Sue? I hope she is alright.
OT: The UK-based JET laboratory has just made a major breakthrough in their quest to develop practical nuclear fusion. Hopefully this will put an end to the fossil fuel corporations in the next decade, who’ve been powering Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle and PSG