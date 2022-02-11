Arsenal climbed up into fifth spot in the table with the 1-0 win over Wolves last night, but the victory was anything but routine.

We knew going up to the Molineux was never going to be an easy tie, and from the off it was clear that it would tough to break down our opponents.

We did get the goal mid-way through the opening half however, when Gabriel Martinelli’s corner wasn’t cleared properly before falling to Ben White who heads it into the path of Gabriel Magalhaes to poke home.

We continued to cancel each other out in the second half until Gabriel Martinelli got himself sent off, but thankfully we managed to keep our focus ourselves to hold onto the three points.

Patrick