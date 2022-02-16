Ian Wright has admitted his fury at recent comments from Ruben Neves after Arsenal beat Wolves last Thursday.

The Gunners earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory despite playing with just 10-men for the final 20 minutes of play, and the players reacted with relief and happiness at the full-time whistle.

Arsenal never looked to be the dominant team on the field as both sides fought and showed focus throughout with all the players playing with intensity, whilst also noting that we had gone the entire month of January without a win.

Neves took our celebrations to heart however, fuming that our reaction to the victory was over the top, and club legend Wrighty has fumed at his comments.

“I was vexed with Neves, coming out and saying ‘look at how Arsenal are celebrating’,” Wright said on his podcast.

“What’s wrong with you?

“That’s an unbelievable result for Arsenal the way that you lot have been playing. 1-0 nil down with ten men away from home and we get the goal [win]. That is cause for celebration!”

The fact that Neves was so livid with the celebrations, tells me that he was also emotional after such a high-intensity matchup, and it was clearly bitterness coming through in his comments after the effort that his side put in only to end up on the losing end.

All things considered, the result could well be the difference between playing in Europe next term, or potentially playing Champions League football or not, and the manager has already said that every match is a cup final from now on, so why shouldn’t the player react as so?

Do you believe the team over-reacted to the result?

Patrick