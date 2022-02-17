Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Bukayo Saka is still very young, and Arsenal shouldn’t be worrying about him pushing for the exit door.

There has been talk about his agents being approached in the upcoming window if his side do not qualify for the Champions League for next term, but with him the current Arsenal Player of the Season, the thought of his exit would no doubt be a huge blow.

Agbonlahor insists that we shouldn’t worry about it however, and tipped us to agree a new contract with Saka, claiming that he is ‘very young’ and won’t be in a rush to quit, adding that he will have plenty of time to qualify for the elite European competition with us should he stay.

“I think they can,” Agbonlahor told the Football Insider.

“The difference with Saka is, he’s been there since he was a kid and he’s still young.

“It’s not like he’s 25 or 26, he’s still very young and has a lot of time to get into the Champions League with Arsenal.

“Arsenal shouldn’t really worry about Saka. He’s at the right club, he broke into the England squad playing for Arsenal so, from what I know, I don’t see him wanting to leave.”

Everything I’ve seen from Saka on and off the field points towards him being happy, so I can’t say that I’m worried about the rumours surrounding him at present. Much like last summer when Emile Smith Rowe was linked away, the interest is likely one-sided, and who would blame our rivals for trying their hand at trying to sign one of the bet youngsters in the world?

Patrick