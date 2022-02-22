‘Made for Liverpool’ – Pundit wants to see Arsenal star play under Klopp

Adrian Durham has claimed that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is ‘perfect’ for Liverpool.

The 20 year-old has become an integral part of the Gunners first-team since breaking into the side at the age of 17, and his importance was highlighted by being crowned Arsenal Player of the Year for the previous season.

Saka has already made his mark on the international stage also, causing havoc for defences during Euro 2020, and is clearly destined for to be amongst the best in the world for years to come.

While there is little reason to believe he would be open to leaving, nor any questions about his happiness at present, he continues to be linked with a move away from the club, and Durham is keen to see him join Liverpool.

“Raheem Sterling just never lets England down, he’s so consistently good for England,” Durham said live on TalkSport.

“Phil Foden is brilliant and Mason Mount is always going to play if fit, Harry Kane’s going to play if fit so you’re struggling for slots.

“I’m more than comfortable with Bukayo Saka being in the England XI every time.

“If Arsenal don’t make the top four… his talents belong on the Champions League stage, I think he is made for Liverpool.

“He’s the perfect Liverpool player with the energy he’s got, his attitude, everything.

“I’d love to see him play under Jurgen Klopp in that system.”

I’ve no doubt that Saka would flourish in that role for Liverpool, but I also have no doubt that he will continue to flourish at Arsenal, where he is already known to be happy. A move may bring him Champions League football in the short-term, but I believe he has bought into our current plans, and why wouldn’t he after what we have witnessed in recent seasons?

Patrick