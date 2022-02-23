Kevin Campbell has claimed that Martin Odegaard is yet to win over the Arsenal fans, despite earning a key role in the first-team.

The Norway international joined the club 13 months ago on an initial loan deal, before agreeing to join on a permanent deal in the summer, and has earned his way into becoming a regular starter in recent months, helped by the manager returning to use him just behind the striker, and he has been continuing to grow into that role.

Campbell insists that while Odegaard is a key member of our squad, the fans are yet to back him fully which surprises him.

“I don’t think he is our most important player,” Campbell told the Highbury Squad. “I think we recognised his quality from before.

“A lot of people are still on the fence with Odegaard. I am surprised at it. But it’s Arsenal, isn’t it?! Some fans want him to score 15 goals and create 20 chances before they are convinced. That’s the way it goes.

“I think he is a key part of our squad and team. But, truly, if he wasn’t picked against Wolves, then that would mean Smith Rowe playing in the number ten role.

“I think this kid is mustard. We won’t see the best of Odegaard until we get that striker.”