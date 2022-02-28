Thiago Alcatara could be set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after picking up an injury at the weekend.

The Brazilian was initially named in the starting line-up to take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, before having to be withdrawn before kick-off, and was seen crying on the bench after missing out on his chance to feature in the big game.

His side still went onto victory in his absence however, after enduring 120 minutes of action before a total of 22 penalties were taken, with 21 of those finding the net.

Thiago could now be set to miss a string of further fixtures also, with The Mirror’s David Maddock claiming that his best case scenario would see him miss 1-2 weeks of action, but anything more would likely be at least four weeks depending on the severity of the strain.

Thiago has become a key member of the Reds squad after enduring a rocky start to his Anfield career, and would no doubt be a blow for them if he was to miss out.

We have two matches prior to that fixture however, and will hopefully be able to make it five wins on the bounce before we have to take on the Premier League title-hopefuls, which could well see us close in on that illustrious fourth spot.

Would losing Thiago help our chances of claiming all three points at the Emirates on March 16?

Patrick

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses our realistic chances of finishing in the Top Four