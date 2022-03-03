Analysis – Arsenal’s performance under Arteta compared to Top Six teams

“Trust the process” is working based on the data by Jonbo
One thing I loath with the age of social media, in relation to football, is how quick we are to judge someone or something, in the positive or negative, and often without ANY context! If a new player or manager starts badly, they’re condemned very quickly. If they have few great games, suddenly they’re world class!
When assessing anything, only data over the medium/long-term can give one the necessary information needed, to truly make an informed decision.
In this article I have put together a table (league games only), with a longer data set dating back to December 26th 2020. Why this date? On that day, we beat Chelsea at home 3-1, and I feel that was a massive turning point in Arteta’s Arsenal career!
We were on a horrific run going into that fixture, and many would argue Arteta should have already been sacked prior to the game. I am a fan of Arteta, but even I was surprised he survived up to that point. It’s no exaggeration to say the win over Chelsea probably saved Arteta his job, and it was also the day that we really started to see sustained improvement. Finishing 8th last season was more because of the first half of that season, and not really results post Christmas.
The table below is league games only, for the “big 6”, dating from 26/12/2020 – 03/03/2022.
Looking at this table, without any context, reveals very interesting information.
1 – After almost 50 games, we’re in 4th.
2 – Collect just 4pts, from the 12pts available in hand on Man U, and we’re 3rd.
3 – Win our 2 games in hand on Liverpool, and Arteta will have the same amount of points as Klopp over the last 50 league games. Putting us in joint 2nd.
4 – Apart from Man C, data clearly shows that we have been performing just as well, if not better than our rivals, even Liverpool!
In my opinion, the table shows that we have been performing very well under Arteta, but once we look at this with context, things look even better, and even more promising looking ahead to the future.
I will break this down into two main categories, to give us better context.
1 – What the table shows is that teams have played a different amount of games. We’re in a great position to overtake Man U, and as already stated, we’re level on points with Liverpool should we win our two games in hand on them, AND we’d have one extra victory over them. We are level on points with the current European champions, with a game in hand. Even if Arteta loses those 2 games in hand on Klopp, he’d still only be 6pts off Liverpool after 50 games. Which is extremely impressive.
2 – What the table doesn’t show us, is a sub-set of categories that can help us quantify Arteta’s performance in more detail. Despite some advantages, this sub-set actually makes his record look even better.
Quality of squad
It’s fair to say that Arteta has the fifth best squad at the moment out of the big six, and a far weaker one prior to this summer. Liverpool’s squad, especially the starting XI, are light years ahead of us in quality, yet we’re almost on the same points and victories as them. Chelsea are current European champions, and Liverpool have recently won the league and European Cup as well, and just think of how much quality, especially in forward positions, Man United have. Arteta is working with less quality, less experience, and players that have hardly won anything, yet is getting the same, or more points than his rivals.
Time with squad
Over the last 50 games, Pep’s squad is his and complete, and the same with Klopp. Tuchel has barely got any of his own players in, but did inherit a LOT of quality to work with. I would say that although Arteta has been here for the entirety of these 48 games, it was only from last summer onwards we could truly say that it’s HIS team, and it’s yet to be complete. Just imagine if we had a quality striker! Very unfair to judge the likes of Conte and Rangnick, who have only recently taken over very difficult situations.
Money available
We know Arsenal cannot compete with Man United, Chelsea, and City in regards to finances over the long-term, but Arteta has been heavily backed in the short term, outspending everyone last summer. So one would expect/demand an improvement in results.
Games played
Along with the money spent last summer, another big advantage Arteta has had over his rivals has been no European football this season. Less games, means less chance of injuries, fatigue and more time on the training ground.
State of club
For me, Chelsea (until the last week or so), City and Liverpool have been very stable, and run well. Whereas Arsenal have been going through a huge transitional phase and have massively improved from the mess Arteta inherited. Man United and Spurs seem to be a complete mess still.
Overall Assessment
The table shows how well Arteta is doing, but context shows how much better he really is performing. I think a lot of Arsenal fans often like to compare ourselves to Liverpool, because we spend a similar amount, both clubs have a similar approach to finances, and both have American owners who don’t like to dip into their own pockets. There is the potential to be level them at the very least.
Also, Liverpool is playing at a level that we want to be playing at – winning and competing for the biggest trophies. So, if Arteta has almost matched Klopp (and Klopp is considered world class, and has so many world class players to work with) over this many games, and could end up with more wins, does that not tell us how good Arteta is, and the potential to get even better results considering the gulf in quality and experience of the two squads? Just imagine where we’d be with a quality striker right now, for example.
I am not saying Arteta hasn’t got any flaws, but it’s simply untrue to say we have not been improving, and that we’re not competing. Only City are outperforming us, and by a lot, but they are doing that to EVERY OTHER TEAM, including Liverpool. If we complete our team this summer, and continue on the same upwards trajectory under Arteta, then a title challenge is easily conceivable.
Jonbo
P W D L F A GD PTS PPG
Man C 52 42 3 7 128 37 91 129 2.48
L’pool 50 29 11 10 102 43 59 98 1.96
Man U 52 26 17 9 89 57 32 95 1.82
Arse 48 28 8 12 81 48 33 92 1.91
Chel 49 26 14 9 78 40 38 92 1.87
Spurs 49 24 7 18 78 63 15 79 1.61
Misleading title….it should be “Arsenal’s performance under Arteta from a cherry picked date compared to Top Six teams”.
I have no idea if it would be better or worse but surely you should take his full time at Arsenal? If we’ve been so good since 2020 then how did we end 8th last season?
I agree we’ve improved on the pitch but only in EPL, what about FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season? We pretty much did as bad as possible in the cups. What makes the cup performances even worse is that we had no European commitments. Next season will be the proper test once back in Europe.
Finished 8th, because of a poor start to 20/21. I would say a whopping 48 games, is hardly cherry picking. It’s a season and a third!
Point of the article is to show the improvement based on facts. Win our 2 games in hand, then level on points with Liverpool after 50 games, and with more wins, yet Liverpool have a far superior team.
Cups have been disappointing, but the main area we surely want improvement right now is the league.
I have to say, I was stunned out we’re almost level with Liverpool over such a long period.
Well said PJ -SA (lol)
I was going to comment but you save d my time .
You don’t accept the fact that our team is developing and getting better? I agree that something happened in December 2020 when we won 3-1 against Chelsea. You are trying to prove statistics wrong, a very difficult exercise. Even members of the Flat Earth Society do have a doubt from time to time 🤣
Thank you for a very interesting article 👍
Some of us do use statistics as a tool. We are achieving very interesting results with the youngest squad in the league, and they have a huge potential. To compete in Europe next season do we need a better squad depth.
There should be less difference in quality between our first eleven and our second best. When we have a better squad depth we will be title contenders, from my point of view.
The only fact that shows how well we have done isxwhere we finish in the league. We can All support or counter cherry picked stats to suit but ultimately if we dont improve our league position in May from where it originated when a particular manager was sacked, it is all meaningless. Last season we were told we were in the top two in points from January to May and finished 8th, so what did it matter? This season we look to be doing better but the truth is, IF we dont finish top 4 from where we are (especially after quoting said stats) we have failed again to achieve our target. And dont kud ourselves, top 4 is the target of everyone at Arsenal this season. Lets wait while May to judge what we have done!!!!
We can only focus on ourselves because we can’t influence on what our opponents are doing. Most of them are trying to get better and they are getting better.
Premier League has never been better, from 2010 to 2017 only two Premier League teams played in the Champion League finals. Between 2018 and 2021 five PL teams have played in the finals, and this year Chelsea, Liverpool and ManCity have good chances for another final.
We need to progress more than our opponents to be title contenders, and from December 2020 our progress has been remarkable. We are in a much better place now than we have been in several years. We have an exciting team of young players with potential to get better, many years since last time 🔴⚪️
To prove statistics wrong is a very difficult exercise.
Performance wise, Arteta’s team looks similar to Wenger’s last team. They mostly lost against the teams above them in EPL table, but won against a lot of team below them
Both teams also relied on plenty of short ground passes, slow tempo, high ball possession and slow ball progression. They all have passing variation problems and Wenger was just more pragmatic by having Giroud
I agree that we have to achieve Liverpool’s and Man City’s levels, to dominate EPL again. High quality players and coaches are required, but Arsenal should also follow Liverpool’s and Man City’s disciplines