Insider warns Arsenal must ‘start living up’ to coveted star’s ambitions

Arsenal insider Charles Watts has claimed that we will only be able to keep Bukayo Saka happy for so long, with ‘everyone in Europe basically knocking on your door’.

The youngster was the club’s Player of the Year for last season, and could well be in contention to retain the award as he continues to impress for our side, although he has fierce competition for the award this term.

Despite only being 20 years of age, he is very-much established as an important player in the first-team, and is amongst the first names on the teamsheet week-in week-out.

There is an increased number of rumours emerging as he continues to thrive in our side, and Charles Watts has now warned the club that they risk losing him if we cannot match his ambitions, claiming that ‘everyone in Europe’ is keen on his signature.

“My thoughts are, if Arsenal are going to keep the likes of Bukayo Saka at the club, a player who everyone in Europe will want, then they need to start living up to his sort of ambitions,” Watts told his YouTube followers.

“You can’t rely on the whole Hale End emotional tie for too long. That might last for one contract, possibly two.

“But when you’re as good as Saka, when you’ve got as high a ceiling as Saka, and you’ve got everyone in Europe basically knocking on your door… that emotional tie will only go so much.

“For Saka, that (clubs knocking) will be around now.

“He’s only got two years left on his contract so there will be certainly things going on behind the scenes in terms of feeling out the agent, talking about what potential money could be, so Arsenal are going to have to deal with that.”

As much as we don’t want to think about it, it would be naive to believe that his progress has gone under the radar of any of Europe’s elite, but I don’t feel like I’m being biased when I say that he is completely happy with how things are at present.

I’m not naive enough to disagree with Watts either though, and I think he will inevitably want to play at the highest level in the coming years, albeit with us or with another club of course.

Arsenal does appear to be headed in the right direction at present though, and while the team continues to progress and threaten higher and higher up the table, then I don’t see any worries. The issue will be if our progress takes any major set-backs, as I struggle to believe that he will stay around as Harry Kane has naively done with our noisy neighbours.

Does anyone believe missing out on the top four this season could lead him to consider a move?

Patrick

