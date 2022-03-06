Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Perfect start for Arsenal as Odegaard gives us early lead

Martin Odegaard has given Arsenal the early lead when scoring in just the fifth minute of play, leaving Watford in fear of a painful afternoon.

The Gunners have started the match brightly, manoeuvring the ball well and with our movement causing all manner of problems early on, and they now have the task of needing to overturn our lead after Odegaard and Saka combined beautifully to reward our early pressure.

Can we run away with a nice comfy victory here?

Patrick

