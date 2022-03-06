Video: Perfect start for Arsenal as Odegaard gives us early lead

Martin Odegaard has given Arsenal the early lead when scoring in just the fifth minute of play, leaving Watford in fear of a painful afternoon.

The Gunners have started the match brightly, manoeuvring the ball well and with our movement causing all manner of problems early on, and they now have the task of needing to overturn our lead after Odegaard and Saka combined beautifully to reward our early pressure.

Arsenal take the lead at Vicarage Road and what a slick move it was! 👏 Martin Ødegaard with a calm finish to cap off a wonderful move from the Gunners! 👇 pic.twitter.com/M6hclibdq6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

Can we run away with a nice comfy victory here?

Patrick

