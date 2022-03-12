Pundit tips Arsenal to sign ‘top player’ who ‘fits’ transfer policy

Darren Bent has claimed that Michel Olise ‘fits that kind of mould’ that Arsenal are looking for, with his age, ability and style of play a match for what the club is building in north London.

The Gunners are believed to be eyeing up another busy summer transfer window, having thoroughly impressed in their recruiting department in 2021.

While there are various reports to claim they know the plans of our side, a striker or two and a central midfielder are sure to be high on our wishlist, and Darren Bent believes he has spotted a player who should be on our radar.

‘He is certainly the type of player Mikel Arteta will like,’ Bent told Soccer Saturday (via The Metro).

‘We know he likes young players and this kid has really impressed me. For large spells I thought it was just all about Wilfried Zaha and Eze but at the moment he has himself into the team and been sensational.

‘He can go past people, he has a nice range of passing, he can score a goal and his final delivery has been lovely. I think he is a top player.

‘It makes sense – if you look at what Mikel Arteta has done in the transfer market at the start of the season, all the players were 24 or younger. He [Olise] fits that kind of mould.

‘The only thing you would say is where would he play because in those front areas, Arsenal are quite loaded.

‘Someone of that quality, it doesn’t surprise me to see Arsenal and those top sides interested.’

We were actually linked with his signature while he was impressing for Reading previously, and are believed to have scouted him somewhat during that time, so I don’t imagine they need much introduction to his potential. Fact is that he showing more ability than potential in recent months however, playing out beyond his years, and I would love to see him come into the side.

I believe he could challenge as at central midfield as well as for those three roles in behind the striker however, and not just limit him to the AM role where he may be showing his best at present.

Would you be happy if Olise was the only option to play at CM this summer or do you see him as one who needs to play higher up the field? Does he seem ready to challenge for a role at Arsenal next term?

Patrick