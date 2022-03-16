Is the Arsenal banter era now behind us? (Opinion)

Let’s be honest, it has been a tough time in recent seasons as our rivals poke fun at us, but I don’t hear so much laughing any more. Guest post by Sarah Rohan

It’s a breath of fresh air that my mates are no longer tagging me in their posts to mock Arsenal. For the past maybe five seasons, it’s been an absolute nightmare watching us and the constant mocking. I used to dread the final whistle as I knew what was coming.

“Can’t wait for AFTV tonight” Is all I read. I’ve never watched AFTV before, probably because all I ever heard about them was moaning about the team, manager, owners… But that was probably because they had reason to moan.

Obviously, the supporters on this show were airing their feelings publicly, probably what we were all thinking in our heads. But at a time when we were going through such a horrendous time, this show just seemed to add more salt to the wounds and made me cringe even hearing about it.

There must finally be good words coming from them, as I don’t hear about them anymore. It’s nice to not be the butt of jokes and we can now leave that to… well I could name a few other teams.

It looks like we’ve finally turned a corner with Arteta in charge. We’ve gone from a shambles team to a vibrant, young exciting squad who I actually enjoy watching every time they play. Yes, we still have a few blips here and there but even the tougher games we are finally showing grit and don’t give up.

This was our main issue for seasons gone by. We just gave up, we never looked like we were going to get back into games, we had no game plan, we were too predictable and hard to watch.

I remember a game against Watford back in 2019, I think that game really hit me at how bad we were defensively. 0-2 up to go and draw 2-2. I remember saying I never want us to play a game like that ever again!

Now to today and we play teams like Liverpool, City and yes, we have lost to them, but we’ve been the better team and just an error by certain players ruined it. But still we didn’t hang our heads and we kept calm and carried on.

I finally feel we are no longer the laughing-stock and it’s nice to hear opposition fans or neutrals actually saying “to be fair Arsenal were the better team”.

Let’s hope this article doesn’t make me a laughing-stock come 10pm tonight. COYG!!