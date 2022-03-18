Neville urges Arsenal to ‘forget about’ top six fixtures in battle for fourth

Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal should concentrate on beating the likes of Aston Villa this week instead of worrying about the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners have a tough run-in to contend with as they look to return to the Champions League for the first time since Arsene Wenger left, but they are the current favourites to earn a top-four spot.

With one point and two games on their closest rivals United, it is clear why they hold the advantage at present, but after losing to Liverpool in midweek, the manager complained at their fixture schedule, with the FA having rearranged their clash with Chelsea to be played days before they play host to the Red Devils at the end of April.

Former Man United defender Neville insists that they should just concentrate on winning their other matches, with their rivals also having to face off against each other, and that winning the other matches will decide where they finish.

“I think Arsenal can be proud of how they played [against Liverpool],” Neville stated on his very own podcast.

“The most important thing is they’ve got to respond on Saturday at Villa. They’ve got Chelsea to come, they’ve got United to come, they’ve got Tottenham to come.

“Forget about that, it’s the Villas they have to win. Manchester United have got big games they have to play as well, they have to go to Anfield and they have to play Chelsea as well.

“So they’ve both got those big games to play, it will be how they do against the Aston Villa aways of this world which will really define whether they will finish in the top four.”

We are fourth because of our consistency in beating those below us, while none of our rivals have found any kind of consistency this term. With that in mind, I have to agree with Neville, and winning this weekend will put a huge amount of pressure on our rivals to keep the pace with us also, a pressure they have faltered under through much of the term.

Do you think our results v the top six will decide the CL spots or the rest of the fixtures as Neville claims?

Patrick

