Gabby Agbonlahor slated Arsenal for their celebrations after beating Aston Villa this weekend, but James Benge has quoted him on his previous comments about Steven Gerrard’s celebrations to highlight his absurdity.

The Gunners were 1-0 victors at Villa Park this weekend, putting in a solid performance which all-but nullified the home side, and the players celebrated on the touchlines next to their fans in the crowd.

Agbonlahor has spoken out to complain that our celebrations were excessive, complaining that we were championing as if we had just ‘won the Champions League’, but James Benge has shared his previous comments praising Gerrard for celebrating a win in such a way, when he claimed that was ‘what the fans want’.

"Celebrating like he'd won a cup final, that's what fans want to see." Not my words. Gabby Agbonlahor's after Aston Villa won their first match under Steven Gerrard. He was right the first time. https://t.co/nTW7mTdSjj pic.twitter.com/ZTenQcr5fv — James Benge (@jamesbenge) March 20, 2022

I think we’ve all been there when our emotions get the better of us, and we say things which we later come to regret, and Agbonlahor has well and truly been put in his place by his own previous comments.

He will no doubt feel stupid here after recalling his own previous statement, and you would certainly not hear any complaints from our fans as we continue to impress and close in on the top four of the division, a feat that we are growing closer to every match.

Patrick