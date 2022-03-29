Former Gunner claims Arsenal are closing the gap on top English clubs

Emmanuel Petit claims that Arsenal should have beaten Manchester City in a showing that proves that there isn’t a huge gap between the two sides any longer.

The Frenchman played a key role for the Gunners during his three-year stint in north London between 97 & 2000, and despite also spending another three years in London with Chelsea, his heart seems to belong to the Gunners.

Petit has been enjoying the positive changes around the club of late, admitting that he is ‘very happy’ with the way our new signings have made a big impact at the Emirates this season, and goes as far as to claim that we have even closed the gap with Manchester City at the top of the table.

“Things have been changing recently,” Petit said live on Stadium Astro. “I am very happy with the new players coming, for at least six months.

“The team is becoming competitive now. If you look at the game they play against Manchester City, they should have won it. But they lost it. It was so frustrating for the players and the fans. They were the best team on the pitch.

“I remember a year ago, they were destroyed by Manchester City, so the difference is not huge anymore – that’s why I believe things are getting normal step by step.

“Big clubs never die. I believe in the young generation at Arsenal, with Saka, Martinelli and Smith Rowe. Those kind of players. They are the future of the club. But they need to stay at the club.”