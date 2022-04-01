‘Capable’ PL star tipped to snub Arsenal in favour of Spanish move

Paul Merson has claimed that Leeds United star Raphinha will likely end up at Barcelona despite interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners are claimed to have enquired about the availability of the Brazil international, but with competition for his signature hotting up, we now look set to miss out on his signature.

Raphinha is his club’s top goalscorer this term, and he could well prove to be the reason why his current club manage to survive from the drop before he departs at the end of the season.

Merson insists the he thinks the forward will move clubs in the summer, whilst claiming that he is good enough to play for ny of the top sides.

Merson wrote in his column at on SportsKeeda: “Raphinha is a player who has generated a lot of transfer talk in recent weeks, with Barcelona reportedly interested in snapping him up this summer.

“I think he’ll leave Leeds regardless of what happens – he’s capable of playing for any of the big boys in the Premier League.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona still have the charm when it comes to foreign players – when either of the two clubs come for a player, they inevitably end up getting them.”

While Raphinha would be an exciting signing, I think we should be more suited to signing a central midfielder and a striker allocating funds for other areas, although should Leeds drop into the lower division, his signature could well become available for less.

Patrick