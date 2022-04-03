Pundit tells Arsenal to go after Chelsea shock PL defeat

Michael Owen has claimed that Arsenal could catch Chelsea in the Premier League table after their shock defeat at the hands of Brentford yesterday.

The Gunners are yet to play this weekend with our clash with Crystal Palace scheduled for Monday for some reason, but we can already feel like slight winners after both the Blues and Manchester United dropped points.

The Red Devils could only manage to draw 1-1 at home against Leicester City, while the bigger shock was seeing the Champions League holders let a 1-0 lead spin out into a wild 4-1 loss at home to the Bees.

Owen has now claimed that after Chelsea’s surprise result that Arsenal could well catch them, with a win on Monday taking us to within two points of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

“Who would have believed that,” Owen said on Premier League Productions (via HITC) . “Chelsea are in good form in the Premier League.

“All of a sudden, you look at the league table and you think ‘wow’. Are Arsenal going to catch them?”

This isn’t the first time that Chelsea have failed to bring their best straight after the international break, and the timing of the result ahead of taking on Real Madrid could well prove to be a painful one.

Should we manage to win on Monday, the Blues will no doubt be looking over their shoulders in fear of us catching them, although I don’t want us to get too comfortable with the need to cement into the top four needing to be the priority before anything else.

Could our team struggle to maintain our form if we get too comfortable in the race for the top-four?

Patrick