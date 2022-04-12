Arsenal fans will not be pleased with Granit Xhaka’s latest comments

Granit Xhaka has vowed not to leave Arsenal until he achieves something special with the club, which is sure to give fans anxious feelings.

The Swiss international has been somewhat of a ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ player in the fact that he can sometimes be the main man on the field, and other times he can single-handedly hand the result to the other team. Unfortunately for him, the latter sticks in many a mind of Gunner’s fans, while some have never forgiven him for swearing at us prior to being stripped of the captaincy back in 2019.

Xhaka has now claimed that he wants to improve his relationship with us, before claiming that he will always give 100% for the club, and that he will not leave until he does ‘something special’ with us.

“I want to have a better relationship with the people outside, with the fans,” he told The Players Tribune. “To be closer with them. We never meet them, we never have a conversation with them. They are only seeing us on the pitch, for 90 minutes, and goodbye. They don’t know how we trained before, they don’t know how you feel, they don’t know if you have problems with your family, they don’t know a lot of points.

“After the season I still have two years contract here. I will give everything until I’m at this football club. I always say that. I didn’t sign a new contract to be here for… enjoy my time and that’s it. No, no, I want to achieve something with this club, something special. And before that, I don’t leave.”

After strong reports that he could have left to join Jose Mourinho at Roma last summer, many may have had hopes of seeing the back of him in the coming window, with many reports that a new first-team midfielder could be brought in to partner Thomas Partey.

Fans will now fear that just like last summer, we will go into the new season with Xhaka as first-choice option alongside Thomas, although those who have forgiven him for his numerous costly mistakes could feel positive that the extra funds which would have been spent on replacing him can be invested into signing a top striker…

How many of you are praying he leaves this summer?

Patrick