Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson has claimed that Arsenal shouldn’t be looking to sign a new striker this summer, and should look to promote from their youth side instead.

The Gunners have profited from their exceptional use of their academy in recent seasons, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka not only stamping their authority on the Premier League, but also earning their way into the England manager’s plans.

With the likes of Charlie Patino and others waiting in the wings as the club looks to promote their next graduate into the first-team fold, Kleberson has urged the club to continue making good use of their academy by taking the opportunity to bring up a striker instead of investing in the transfer market this summer.

The Brazilian is quoted in the Metro as stating: ‘The way Arsenal play, they really like young players, and I don’t see too many strikers that can come in and help them.

‘Arsenal should look to their academy to find their next striker. They have a great philosophy of bringing youngsters through to the first team and that’s where they should look.

‘They [Arsenal] won’t be competing for titles next season but their goal will be in two or three years.

‘It’s really hard to find good young players who can come into Arsenal and perform really well.

‘It would be easier to bring through and prepare a player from the academy than go out and buy someone to replace Alexandre Lacazette.’

As much as I want to believe that our youngsters can step up, we need a main man to lead the line next season, and there is nothing to tell us that any of Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah or any other youngster who has shown promise can fill the void that will be left. Waiting a year or two in hope of someone stepping up cannot be our best option.

Would anyone trust the club if Lacazette was to leave this summer without a single forward brought in as a replacement?

Patrick