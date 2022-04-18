Let’s compare Wenger’s ‘regression years’ vs Arteta’s ‘progression years’ – The facts

REGRESSION VERSUS PROGRESSION – BUT WHICH WAY ROUND??? by Ken1945
During a recent post on JustArsenal, it was claimed that under AW, the club had regressed for the last seven to eight seasons and, under MA, there were signs of a slow progression from those humiliating days under said AW.
Now these claims, were not backed up with any facts or figures, so I promised to re-produce an article previously submitted and discussed on JA and then look more closely at exactly what AW achieved and compare these facts with what MA has achieved to date:
So, for the record, here are Wenger’s factual figures from the 11/12 season, up and until he left the club in 2017/18.
PL Finish and points obtained:
11/12 – 3 / 70
12/13 – 4 / 73
13/14 – 4 / 79
14/15 – 3 / 75
15/16 – 2 / 71
16/17 – 5 / 75
17/18 – 6 / 63
These final positions show that, if there was regression, it was only in the last two season and, points-wise, consistent up and until that last season.
In fact, from the 13/14 season, we were PROGRESSING from 4th to 2nd.
FA Cup
11/12 – 5th round
12/13 – 5th round
13/14 – Won the Cup
14/15 – Won the Cup
15/16 – 6th round
16/17 – Won the Cup
17/18 – 3rd round
These final results are part of the record/legacy that shows AW never lost a 3rd round match until his last season and from the 12/13 season IMPROVED and/or EQUALLED these amazing set of results…so, once again, no signs of REGRESSION…. unless not winning the cup in 15/16 counts and the 3rd round knockout in 17/18 shows “YEARS OF REGRESSION?”.
Champions League.
11/12 – KO stage
12/13 – KO stage
13/14 – KO stage
14/15 – KO stage
15/16 – KO stage
16/17 – KO stage
EUROPA LEAGUE
17/18 – SF stage
These CL stats show no sign of REGRESSION, being the most consistent set of figures of the three competitions…until, once again, his final season, where of course, he guided us to a European semi-final and we were only playing in that competition, because we missed out by one point on finishing in the top four for the 21st consecutive season – unrivalled in the PL.
Let’s just remember, we were consistently being recognised as one of the top sixteen clubs in European football, fifteen years on the trot!!!
As a footnote to Wenger’s team contribution to the CL stats, we are one of the top ten clubs with regards to “Goals Scored” – I’m sure someone will look up where we stand regarding “Goals Against!!!”
Now, I want to compare these and other factors, with the MA stats, readily available for everyone to access and study.
EPL.
During AW’s regression years, he lost 12 of his 126 home games.
During MA’s progression he has lost 12 of his 47 home games with three games left.
During AW’s regression years his goals against were 37-41-38-36-44-51.
During MA’s progression his goals against were / are 48-39-37 with 7 games left.
During AW’s regression years his goals for were 72-68-71-65-77-74.
During MA’s progression his goals for were / are 56-55 and 45 with seven games left.
During AW’s regression years he won 21-24-22-20-23-19 games.
During MA’s progression he won 14-18 and 17 with seven games left.
During AW’s regression years he lost 7-7-7-7-9-13 games.
During MA’s progression he lost 10-13 and 11 with seven games left.
During AW’s regression his points total was 73-79-75-71-75-63
During MA’s progression his points tally was 56-61 and 54 with seven games left.
Under MA, we had the worst finish in over 25 years (8th) a trend that continued into the next season.
Under MA, we have lost three consecutive matches in the PL twice in one season.
Under MA, we made our worst start in our 118-year history on 22.8.2021.
Under MA, we have beaten Burnley and Palace once in 5 games- lost 3 out of 4 against Everton and all of his five games against Man. City.
Under MA, the lowest points gained after 25 games since….1913!!!!
I won’t go into the FA cup record under MA, except to say that, after winning it in magnificent style with the “dross players” he inherited, he proceeded to disband that squad and has the record of being knocked out in the 4th and 3rd round since then.
Europe? Having beaten Olympiacos 1-0 away, we were defeated at home 2-1 in the Europa League…not the QF of the CL….but the last 32 of the Europa leagues.
Since then, we have had no European football.
Now, some may say I have an agenda against Mikel Arteta – I have not.
I see him as a decent, honourable, truthful person, who, unfortunately, is out of his depth.
Neither do I believe that Arsene Wenger was the second coming – far from it. He made plenty of mistakes, but it is the record that the club supplies and what I see and hear… that is what I base my thoughts on.
What I get really sick and tired off, is reading how MA is taking us forward, righting the wrongs of AW and showing the way to progress…after those so called last 7/8 years of humiliating football under Le Prof.
Reading the comments of those who slagged AW off for years and then read those same fans accuse me of not supporting the club or manager, when I’m just trying to point out what is going on at present, is bordering on the insane!!!
Hypocrites really doesn’t come into it, and the most laughable thing to have been said is that we are slowly progressing.
Can someone explain to me how the results we have from MA can be seen to show those green shoots of recovery? Don’t compare AW if you so wish and analyze Mikel’s contribution and results as our manager versus our history as a club.
We are at a very awkward crossroad, and we are being led down the wrong way… in my humble opinion.
ken1945
N.B. All the facts and figures are in the Official Handbook for 2018/19 and in Google presentations by fellow Arsenal supporters. My thanks to one and all.
If I have made any mistakes, like saying three doubles when I meant three PL titles recently, it is not because I am misleading anyone or making false claims…It’s just a genuine mistake.
COYG!
Ken you are going to upset a lot of MA fans (not necessarily Arsenal fans) with the facts presented.
Only short sighted people can possibly claim progress.
Cheers Ken
Umm, what on Earth do you mean by “a lot of MA fans (not necessarily Arsenal fans)”.
Are you saying that anyone who supports Arteta is not an Arsenal fan? If so, you need to retract that ridiculous assertion…
Dont know what you mean admin, Garth Crooks is an Arteta fan.
Admin “Not necessarily” does not encompass everyone as you are incorrectly suggesting….it means a some fans.
Now if I had said “MA fans (that can’t be Arsenal fans)” then what you are insinuating would be true.
There’s only 1 ridiculous assertion in the comments above, and it’s not mine.
I think you mean to say ‘fanboy’. I’m a MA fan but not a fanboy. I’m a fan of his and think he has potential to be a great coach but a fanboy is one who simply prefers not to be truthful about the team because of the coach. The same can be said for haters. Its like they pick a side so when things don’t go the way they see it they find it difficult to change their stance because it would make them look weak which is what I don’t get.
Yes what I mean is a MA fan over and above an Arsenal fan, which some term fanboy.
I have no problem with people supporting the manager but when that support is to the detriment of the club then I can’t understand that.
Agreed it goes both ways yes
Kudos to this writer for putting this out. Even though I don’t know how true some of the stats are , but you don’t need to search too long to know some of them are real.
This is why the article that says Arsenal has progress under Arteta is very wrong in my opinion.
In fact there are know fact to back it up.
The best caption for that article would have been to show how Arteta has progress as a coach , but not that he has made a progress on the team.
Last I remember he wasn’t higher to come and practice but if there’s anything he took the team backward and not forward.
And to most people that see progress, the progress lies in where it doesn’t matter the most.
Like saying we have the youngest team in the league.
We have process.
We cleared the deadwood.
We reduce wages.
But at the end of the day you have nothing to show for it where it matter the most, then it is pointless. Especially for a bit club like Arsenal.
It’s just not fair comparing boy wonder to batman. Arteta is out of his depth and to take arsenal forward he will have to change tact, which I don’t see happening. He probably was on the brink of getting the sack last year against Chelsea and ESR saved his job with a total display against Chelsea. I wonder who will save his job this time. Can’t see him beating Chelsea or man u, but then again football always throw us surprises.
Ken, i thank you for all the work you put into the article and expose the myth that is Arteta love. The truth is we all want Arteta to succeed but some of us for many a month haven’t been taken in by the over hype of his achievements or lack of. I just hope Josh reads it, it is great reading. So really we haven’t improved at all but then some of us realists knew that.
I think also you could have gone into the return we are getting for every £ spent those seasons in comparison. I know Arteta wont look good on that either. He isnt great value for money at all.
Well made points – can’t really argue. I personally think that we were on a downward trajectory with AW, but he was also papering over some of the cracks which were inevitably further exposed by the managers that followed – that’s both a compliment to AW and a knock against him.
And that’s not to say MA has done a great job so far – I think turning arsenal around is an enormous job, which he may not be capable of
I can’t see the point of comparing a man at the beginning of his managerial journey with one who was nearer the end and had already tasted incredible success
I’m far from anti Wenger; I just don’t get the constant comparisons. To me, he went due to his inability to stay in the top4 – as an elite manager should. Arteta hasn’t got there yet as a relative newcomer (2+ years) and may never do so either.
I’d have thought comparing AW to Fergie was more to the point as they were around during the same period
Sue I believe the point being made is that Artetas progress is not actual progress…maybe personally yes he is but it’s not MAFC, it’s AFC.
So the point is that the club has not progressed which many are claiming we have.
I’ve said this here and I’ll say it again that if Arsenal do not finish in top 4 then the club has regressed since the sacking of Wenger. This is because in Wenger’s final years he was consistent in getting top 4 or 4th place and only dropped out when there was a proper threat to the 4th position. This theory is also proven right because in 15/16 Arsenal finished 2nd and for me the only reason why we finished there is because the clubs to occupy 2nd and 3rd were off form. This was confirmed as we weren’t top 3 the next season(16/17) and we even fell out of top 4 as at the time Liverpool was now on a proper resurgence. I count the next season(17/18) as an outlier because we were seriously bad away from home and I expect Wenger to have improved that. If Emery finished 5th then Wenger easily gets top in 18/19 over Sarri or Poch who were bad in that season and Emery could’ve gotten 4th too. In 19/20 I also tip Wenger to finish 4th over Lampard and in 20/21 I expect him to get 4th over Chelsea due to how poor they begun. I may sound bias but my point is for him to drop out of 4th there had to be a proper threat to that place. Its all theories and for me he should’ve left in 2008.
Wenger set the bar he failed to reach himself. Every manager that cant reach that, is deemed a failure and should be replaced. Why should we look at Arteta any different. He definitely isnt the next coming!!
We need him to finish in the top 4 man. Spurs and Man Utd are so weak this season. Even Leicester and West Ham are inconsistent. I was thinking throughout all the confusion of all these teams, we would be doing our best to secure that 4th spot but we keep on backsliding. Next season will be tougher so we need to get more serious.
I see that for our worst start to a season in our history you’re going the first 2 games. Interesting that you didn’t mention covid, injuries and the FIFA ruling for the lack of players for our 1st game at Brentford. Also if you had gone on our first 4 games it would’ve been the 1912/13 season, when in the only time in our long history we were relegated.
Other than that it’s quite a good read.
So when poor stats are listed, it’s due to covid, injuries, lack of experience, thin squad, young squad.
Ok all these list are absolutely true, but how come this excuses never existed when we won the FA cup by the so called deadwood players, but ever since the deadwood players are being cleared out, we haven’t smell a trophy in two years and about to be out of the Ucl and likely Europa in two years in a row after spending and clearing the deadwood??
Just want to say that maybe you’re right maybe you’re not.
Certain things are never accurate no matter how hard we try.
but I hope you factored in that in the timeframe of comparison Wenger had ready spent over 15 years at Arsenal and over 20 years in management/coaching?
I hope you also factored in the fact that the quality of opposition at the time of Wenger is not the same as today? In fact football has improved generally?
In fact every team has improved significantly
I hope you factored in the fact that Arteta has not even stayed for up to 3 Seasons yet this is just his second full season?
I hope you factored in the fact that he is actually inexperienced compared to wenger at this point?
the truth is that, fans are impatient these days, if not you have witnessed for yourself what the team can do, how they play when they are all fit.
The truth remains that a team is only as strong as its weakest link. ever since we lost Tommy, then Kieran and finally Partey, the team had lost its core. so , it will be quite unfair to blame the teams on-field failings on Arteta entirely.
yes summit point to the fact that it was the club and attacked her that decided not to sign players in the transfer window or decided to let go of the ones were hard, but I think we have forgotten that those were the same set of players who made charity of fans had classified as mediocre. Those Were the same set of players fans equally said should be nowhere near the team. so if the club gets an opportunity to offload those same set of players or dead woods to be precise, should it have held on to the summer transfer window and bear the cost of paying their weekly wages where the fact that they would eventually get gametime or not is a gamble?
There are many more of these questions to be asked. But we can never get the full picture.
Or dont ask any questions, just keep making up excuses, while we are not progressing for even longer.
So Arteta should not be compared to Wenger because of difference in length of managerial careers? As a former player himself, did Arteta consider the fact that Guendouzi was young and needed to be taught? Same Guendouzi is being described as mature by his current coach. Arteta should also be cast away to mature as a manager cos football is a result oriented sport and Arsenal is too big a club to use for experiments. If all was going well at the club, there won’t have been a managerial position to be filled in the first place. So he was employed to fix those same issues while being paid obscene amounts of money. So why the constant excuses? At Chelsea, no manager can make excuses. That’s why they have been a top club, winning 5 EPL titles, 2 UCL trophies an UEL and club world cup trophies. Keep making excuses for Arteta while we drown
Pal Dardai, the former manager of Hungary and manager of Hertha Berlin, who has 7 years of managerial experience, also said Guendouzi has attitude problems and dropped him from the Hertha squad. So obviously it’s not down to a managers experience, more to do with the player.
@Snow. Fans wanted Xhaka gone long time but he’s still here. Your facts are really not facts but opinions. on what basis football have improved? These players that if you blow too hard on them they drop to the ground screaming. Arteta knew he didn’t sign up to get years to get the job right. You start getting it right from day one, which in my opinion haven’t been the case. The team haven’t been playing good two season now. The only plaudit that Arteta get is that he won the Fa Cup in a short space of time when most opposition didn’t get enough time to analyse his system of play and poke lots of flaws in it. So kudos to him for winning the FA cup but he’s just a one hit wonder.
yes, it was Club and Arteta that decided to not sign in the january window and also let the excess we had go, but i think we have forgotten it was this same set of players the fans classified as mediocre, dead woods, average..etc. and should be nowhere near the team. the Club had the opportunity to offload them rather than keep them till the summer which on both sides is a gamble.
there are may questions to be asked and more to answer. we can never get the full picture
sorry about the typos
Wow! I read this article, and can only wonder if the writer works for the FDA or CDC over in America.
Major issues with this article
-Zero context
-Detailed breakdown of some figures missing
-Huge chunks of data not even available
Context
Wenger didn’t join Arsenal in the 2011/12 season. At that point, he’d been at the club for a whopping 15 years, and had plenty of experience at other clubs as well.! Every player was his. The culture was of his making. So any possible issues going into that season, and future seasons, Wenger, along with some others, was hugely responsible for. When Arteta took over, the club was in an absolute mess, not one player was his, and it was his very first job in management.
Not only did Arteta have to rebuild from the ground up in a terribly run club, he has also been working in a more competitive environment. This data set starts from the 2011/12 season, when Ferguson and Wenger were the most experienced managers in the PL, and where it was only Arsenal , Chelsea, and Utd as the real big boys.
Comparing Wenger to Arteta, is like comparing chalk and cheese!
Detailed breakdown of some figures missing
The most glaring issue here are the stats for the CL, where the writer outright lies, but gets away with it because of the way the stats are presented, and fact he’s left out CL data. Quote “These CL stats show no sign of REGRESSION”, and on the face of it, it seems he is right. 11/12 – 16/17 we did exit the CL at the KO stage for each of those seasons. But simply saying KO stage every season is about as vague as it gets!
What is not pointed out is that for each of those seasons, we were knocked in the last 16. Technically no regression, but zero progress, and actually, consistently unacceptable results in the CL. Qualifying from pretty easy groups every season for a club the size of Arsenal, and with Wenger’s experience, is not much of an achievement. Then losing EVERY time you’re in your first highly pressurized situation in the KO phases, is in my eyes, regression! And there is a clear regression when comparing Wenger against his own previous Arsenal CL stats (data which the writer left out).
Another Wenger European stat I was chuckle at is how many CL qualifications in a row Wenger achieved. That stat means absolutely nothing! What is actually important, is what are doing once qualified? NO European wins, only one CL final, and only two CL semi-finals.
On top of that, Arteta got to the EL last 32, then the SF in his next season. So a clear and obvious progression.
Huge chunks of data not even available
What I find most interesting, is the starting point of the data. 2011/12 season. The facts are that at the start of that season, we were 6 years without a trophy (any other manager at any top club would have been sacked by then by the way), and 7 years since we won the league, and 6 years since we were runners-up. I would say going into the 2011/12 season we were deep into a regression already at that point, yet no data for it?
It may look on the surface as if I have gone in a bit hard on Wenger on this one, but that’s not it. I am merely pointing out the many flaws in this article, and that it clearly has a bias to it.
I love the guy for everything he did for the club, and the style of football I was treated to, but I will not shy away from the facts. Wenger played a major role in sustained period of success, and progress, followed by a slightly longer period of failure and regression, unseen at any football ever I think!
Poorly presented article, with shocking context and bias, and as I said earlier “Comparing Wenger to Arteta, is like comparing chalk and cheese!”
Very good post JonBo. As you said, 6 years without a trophy, that alone has seen every post war manager fired. Wenger is the only Arsenal manager in history to not win a trophy in 9 years. As for the CL, in 19 years he only won 8 ko ties !
Thank you Herr, and I know. Like I said, love what Wenger did for the club, but how he lasted that long without a trophy at a top club is absolutely remarkable!
Jonbo I think you’ve missed the whole point of the article! Like completely missed it.
The article is not comparing the two managers but comparing how the club was doing in each period while they were in charge and what was considered successful during those periods.
Long story short = Arsenal’s failing years at the end of Wengers reign were better than our “good” form and progess this season.
Thank you so much PJ-SA
You’ll live long
Please Jonbo I’ll love to see your reply on this
3 years of Mikel
55 goals scored 45 goals conceded
61 points and 6-8th in the table.
That is completly stagnant!
4th or bust.
So after all the “context” you’ve presented, has the club improved under Arteta? How come we are now okay with accepting lower league positions than the worst Wenger years and call it progress? He has a lot of backing (which Emery only dreamed of) and holds absolute powers which no other manager in any club currently can have and yet we are told:
Arteta is new in management
He has the youngest squad
He inherited deadwood
COVID
Injuries
Thin squad
He doesn’t have his own CF
Xhaka is still in the squad
Club was in a mess when he arrived
Aubameyang wanted to go to Barca
Top four was never the target
The process will take a century to complete
America bombed Hiroshima
Zombie apocalypse
Bla bla bla…
The excuses will never end. Football is extremely result oriented and if you cannot get results, then you’ve got no use as of yet, especially in the EPL
You call it excuses, others call it facts.
This is a very damning report
The biggest mistake made by arsenal was not getting klopp before he joined Liverpool the arsenal board did not have the bottle to sack Wenger when we was going through a period of not changing for anything had we done so arsenal would still be a force today having seen what klopp has done at Liverpool!
Can anyone say when last has arsenal lost 4 on the trot in the league? Ain’t looking pretty come Wednesday but football is full of surprises.