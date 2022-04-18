Let’s compare Wenger’s ‘regression years’ vs Arteta’s ‘progression years’ – The facts

REGRESSION VERSUS PROGRESSION – BUT WHICH WAY ROUND??? by Ken1945

During a recent post on JustArsenal, it was claimed that under AW, the club had regressed for the last seven to eight seasons and, under MA, there were signs of a slow progression from those humiliating days under said AW.

Now these claims, were not backed up with any facts or figures, so I promised to re-produce an article previously submitted and discussed on JA and then look more closely at exactly what AW achieved and compare these facts with what MA has achieved to date:

So, for the record, here are Wenger’s factual figures from the 11/12 season, up and until he left the club in 2017/18.

PL Finish and points obtained:

11/12 – 3 / 70

12/13 – 4 / 73

13/14 – 4 / 79

14/15 – 3 / 75

15/16 – 2 / 71

16/17 – 5 / 75

17/18 – 6 / 63

These final positions show that, if there was regression, it was only in the last two season and, points-wise, consistent up and until that last season.

In fact, from the 13/14 season, we were PROGRESSING from 4th to 2nd.

FA Cup

11/12 – 5th round

12/13 – 5th round

13/14 – Won the Cup

14/15 – Won the Cup

15/16 – 6th round

16/17 – Won the Cup

17/18 – 3rd round

These final results are part of the record/legacy that shows AW never lost a 3rd round match until his last season and from the 12/13 season IMPROVED and/or EQUALLED these amazing set of results…so, once again, no signs of REGRESSION…. unless not winning the cup in 15/16 counts and the 3rd round knockout in 17/18 shows “YEARS OF REGRESSION?”.

Champions League.

11/12 – KO stage

12/13 – KO stage

13/14 – KO stage

14/15 – KO stage

15/16 – KO stage

16/17 – KO stage

EUROPA LEAGUE

17/18 – SF stage

These CL stats show no sign of REGRESSION, being the most consistent set of figures of the three competitions…until, once again, his final season, where of course, he guided us to a European semi-final and we were only playing in that competition, because we missed out by one point on finishing in the top four for the 21st consecutive season – unrivalled in the PL.

Let’s just remember, we were consistently being recognised as one of the top sixteen clubs in European football, fifteen years on the trot!!!

As a footnote to Wenger’s team contribution to the CL stats, we are one of the top ten clubs with regards to “Goals Scored” – I’m sure someone will look up where we stand regarding “Goals Against!!!”

Now, I want to compare these and other factors, with the MA stats, readily available for everyone to access and study.

EPL.

During AW’s regression years, he lost 12 of his 126 home games.

During MA’s progression he has lost 12 of his 47 home games with three games left.

During AW’s regression years his goals against were 37-41-38-36-44-51.

During MA’s progression his goals against were / are 48-39-37 with 7 games left.

During AW’s regression years his goals for were 72-68-71-65-77-74.

During MA’s progression his goals for were / are 56-55 and 45 with seven games left.

During AW’s regression years he won 21-24-22-20-23-19 games.

During MA’s progression he won 14-18 and 17 with seven games left.

During AW’s regression years he lost 7-7-7-7-9-13 games.

During MA’s progression he lost 10-13 and 11 with seven games left.

During AW’s regression his points total was 73-79-75-71-75-63

During MA’s progression his points tally was 56-61 and 54 with seven games left.

Under MA, we had the worst finish in over 25 years (8th) a trend that continued into the next season.

Under MA, we have lost three consecutive matches in the PL twice in one season.

Under MA, we made our worst start in our 118-year history on 22.8.2021.

Under MA, we have beaten Burnley and Palace once in 5 games- lost 3 out of 4 against Everton and all of his five games against Man. City.

Under MA, the lowest points gained after 25 games since….1913!!!!

I won’t go into the FA cup record under MA, except to say that, after winning it in magnificent style with the “dross players” he inherited, he proceeded to disband that squad and has the record of being knocked out in the 4th and 3rd round since then.

Europe? Having beaten Olympiacos 1-0 away, we were defeated at home 2-1 in the Europa League…not the QF of the CL….but the last 32 of the Europa leagues.

Since then, we have had no European football.

Now, some may say I have an agenda against Mikel Arteta – I have not.

I see him as a decent, honourable, truthful person, who, unfortunately, is out of his depth.

Neither do I believe that Arsene Wenger was the second coming – far from it. He made plenty of mistakes, but it is the record that the club supplies and what I see and hear… that is what I base my thoughts on.

What I get really sick and tired off, is reading how MA is taking us forward, righting the wrongs of AW and showing the way to progress…after those so called last 7/8 years of humiliating football under Le Prof.

Reading the comments of those who slagged AW off for years and then read those same fans accuse me of not supporting the club or manager, when I’m just trying to point out what is going on at present, is bordering on the insane!!!

Hypocrites really doesn’t come into it, and the most laughable thing to have been said is that we are slowly progressing.

Can someone explain to me how the results we have from MA can be seen to show those green shoots of recovery? Don’t compare AW if you so wish and analyze Mikel’s contribution and results as our manager versus our history as a club.

We are at a very awkward crossroad, and we are being led down the wrong way… in my humble opinion.

ken1945

N.B. All the facts and figures are in the Official Handbook for 2018/19 and in Google presentations by fellow Arsenal supporters. My thanks to one and all.

If I have made any mistakes, like saying three doubles when I meant three PL titles recently, it is not because I am misleading anyone or making false claims…It’s just a genuine mistake.

COYG!