Arsenal were dominant 3-1 winners over Manchester United in Saturday’s early afternoon game, a result that helped us gain the advantage in the race for the top-four once again.
After wins over both Chelsea and United in the last week, paired with Tottenham’s failure to beat both Brighton and Brentford, we now hold a two-point lead over our noisy neighbours, while our win means that the Red Devils are now six points behind us having played once more than the two north London clubs.
We were very-much deserving of our win, and the face that we lead for almost the entire 90 minutes was testament to the hard work of our players.
While we did have a tough run in the second-half, the players kept their focus, and we moved to control the game once more after Granit Xhaka had restored our two-goal lead.
Will the team be able to build on our recent victories to close the season out in style, and clinch return to the Champions League?
Patrick
Yes the team will build on recent results and I tell you why.
)1)Historically we always finish strong
2) Next is a very distracted West Ham with no recognizable defender.
3)The second of the remaining is Leeds in our office.
4) We will face our strongest game against spuds when we dont need to win.
5) The remaining games between Newcastle and Everton, we will then be at our strongest with Tomi and Partey back.
So the next two games, will dictates how we finish in style among the European places
Like your reasoning smoke. Hope your right.
But both us and Spurs have been snatching defeat from the jaws of victory recently. So I am not making any more pedictions. Just watch it play out. But it sure is riveting stuff.
The NLD wow what a prospect eh.
4th and we have definitely over achieved. 9/10
5th we achieved a return to the EL . 7/10. Although would 5th mean real progress?
After the 8th/8th. Yes
Yet after a 240m spend we would be back where Unai had us after his one season. So maybe no? Best to eliminate any doubt and grab 4th.