Arsenal were dominant 3-1 winners over Manchester United in Saturday’s early afternoon game, a result that helped us gain the advantage in the race for the top-four once again.

After wins over both Chelsea and United in the last week, paired with Tottenham’s failure to beat both Brighton and Brentford, we now hold a two-point lead over our noisy neighbours, while our win means that the Red Devils are now six points behind us having played once more than the two north London clubs.

We were very-much deserving of our win, and the face that we lead for almost the entire 90 minutes was testament to the hard work of our players.

While we did have a tough run in the second-half, the players kept their focus, and we moved to control the game once more after Granit Xhaka had restored our two-goal lead.

Will the team be able to build on our recent victories to close the season out in style, and clinch return to the Champions League?

Patrick