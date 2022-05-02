Arsenal loanee William Saliba has claimed that he could be returning to Marseille after his loan spell ends this summer.

The defender has spent 30 months of his three years since joining the Gunners out on loan elsewhere, and he continues to wait for his senior debut for the club.

He has enjoyed playing as a key player for all of St Etienne, Nice and Marseille during his loans however, and many Arsenal fans are crying out for him to get his chance at the Emirates also.

With Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White forming a strong partnership this season, his chances of displacing either of those at the head of the selection appears unlikely however, although a possible return to the Champions League would increase the need for rotation which could give us the ideal timing to bring him into the playing squad, but he sounds as though he is open to returning to Marseille.

William Saliba tells Prime Video: “My wish is to finish the season well, to leave on a good note in case I don't come back”. @gffn 🇫🇷 #OM “It would be my pleasure to come back no matter what, it's not as if I know I’m not going to come back, it's Marseille, it's my club”. #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2022

I really feel as though a return to the Champions League will finally secure his return to the Emirates to make his long-awaited senior debut, but Europa League football may not quite cut it. I’m not sure he would be happy to commit to playing as backup, or with being limited to cup competitions and the Europa League, especially after playing almost every minute for his current on-loan side in the French division, especially as he looks set to seal their place in the CL for next season also.

Personally, if we are to allow him to go out on another loan, a new contract should be signed first in order to protect our investment, but I’m hoping we are going to seal our place in the Champions League and that he will be happy to fight for his role at the Emirates next season.

Where do you see Saliba playing next season?

Patrick

