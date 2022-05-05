Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal summer transfer window will depend a lot on who signs for the club, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus one named who will be tough to sway without it.

The Gunners are being linked with a number of targets ahead of the coming transfer window, with at least one big name striker believed to be high on their wishlist, with a full-back, central midfielder and a winger also potential additions.

While much of our focus is believed to be on which striker we will be investing in, Romano insists that much of our transfer signings will depend on whether we can qualify for the Champions League, with us currently two points ahead of Tottenham with just four matches remaining.

He told his YouTube followers: “For Arsenal, it’s more than important [Champions League football] because from an economic point of view, but even because they’re already negotiating with some players.

“I’ll give you an example, Gabriel Jesus is a player they want to sign but to have Champions League football is really important for Arsenal to be attractive to this player and in negotiations with these players.”

While it seems almost common sense, not enough is being said about it where our transfer links are being mentioned. The pull of the Premier League could well prove to be enough for some targets, but the pool of players who would be willing to join will likely slim down depending on whether we can secure a place in the top-four or not, with some players such as Lautauro Martinez or Paulo Dybala as well as Osimhen potentially only willing to join a club in the elite European competition for next term.

Do you think we could struggle to sign the calibre of striker wanted if we fail to secure a CL spot?

