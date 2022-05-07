Arteta says Josh Kroenke has the same ambitions and will deliver

Arteta reveals his relationship with club’s owners by Yash

After signing a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2025, Mikel Arteta only had good words for the owners of the club.

Stan Kroenke became the majority shareholder of Arsenal Football Club in April 2011, having previously been appointed to the board of directors in 2008.

In the past few years his son, Josh Kroenke, has been heavily involved with the running of the club.

And the Gunners manager is confident that the red half of North London is in the right direction under the Kroenke’s ownership.

Josh Kroenke on Mikel Arteta’s new deal: 🗣 “Mikel’s commitment and passion are clear for everyone to see. We are confident that as we move forward, he will get us back to competing for the top trophies in the game.” pic.twitter.com/8P86tu27eY — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) May 6, 2022

Starting by stating his relationship with the owners, Arteta said, “Probably the way I would define it, it would be empathy, the same purpose and trust. Empathy because the moment I got to know Josh [Kroenke], from the first meeting I got a real sense that the energy was flowing. We were really clear and direct. He was showing the same ambition as I was.”

The Spaniard added, “He could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said, when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.

Thinking about it a bit more, I have no complaints with Arteta’s new contract. He’s moving us in the right direction regardless if we get top 4 or not. I hope the Kroenke’s back him in the summer because they’ve given him the deal now. No reason not to spend big — Viorel 🇨🇦 (@cluelessmarco) May 6, 2022

“I think that’s been a relationship that both ways has been exactly the same, so I’m extremely happy with them, with what they are doing, with their involvement, with the commitment they are showing and with the relationship that we have built together.”

Ever since Josh Kroenke has shown his increased involvement with the North London outfit, the club has indeed spent a lot of cash.

Arsenal director Edu on Arteta new deal until June 2025: “We are going to face a big summer again and it’s important to have our manager here”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC “It’s important to show everyone where we want to go as a club”, Edu added. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2022

And although the money has not been spent smartly on some occasions, it does show ambition from the owners side to some extent.

Many reliable news outlets have again stated that the Gunners will be busy in the upcoming transfer window too.

That would have certainly made the Arsenal faithful happy.

The club still has a long way to go to start competing for the biggest competitions and a willingness to spend big is definitely good in this journey we are on.

