Would a move to West Ham make sense for Nketiah?

West Ham are claimed to be leading the race to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal, but I’m struggling to believe it would make sense.

The 22 year-old is out of contract in at the end of the season, and was firmly expected to be leaving having failed to earn regular playing time over the past two seasons, but he over the last month there has been a huge chance in circumstance for him.

Nketiah has impressed when filling in for Alexandre Lacazette who contracted Coronavirus, and has earned the right to continue as first-choice despite the return to availability of the Frenchman since, whilst the pair of them remain on course to leave on a free transfer this summer.

We will be left without a senior striker in the squad should nothing change on that front, but The Athletic now claims we are in talks to try and extend the Englishman’s contract.

If we are offering him a new deal however, a certain amount of first-team football will surely have to be included in the offer, even if he will still be expected to play second-fiddle to a new arrival next season.

The DailyMail now claims that West Ham are at the head of the queue to take him off our hands, but I struggle to believe they will be able to offer him any more minutes of top-level football than we can.

Even if we do bring in an Osimhen or Calvert-Lewin, with the likelihood of Champions League football there should be much more opportunity to play next term, while at the London Stadium he will have to contend with Michael Antonio, who has already earned the right to lead their line, while at present, they are yet to secure any form of European football.

Do you believe it would make any sense for Nketiah to quit Arsenal for West Ham?

Patrick

