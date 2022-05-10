Star offered contract extension by Arsenal agrees terms with European giants

Mohamed Elneny is claimed to have agreed a deal in principle to join Galatasaray this summer, despite recent reports that Arsenal had offered him new contract.

The Egyptian has been immense since returning to the first-team in recent weeks, filling in for the injured Thomas Partey, and you could argue that he has been central to us regaining the advantage in the race for the top-four.

While TheAthletic had claimed that we had offered him a new deal, and that he was happy to stay, Turkish publication Fanatik now claims that a deal has been agreed with Galatasaray.

While Elneny’s form has showed why he has been kept around so long, it actually shows his quality, and why he actually deserves more playing time. This simply isn’t something we are willing to offer him, so an exit does seem more lively from the outside.

Could we look to consider not signing a new midfielder this summer in favour of playing Elneny more regularly?

Patrick

