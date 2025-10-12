£30m temptation: Arsenal could cash in on injury-hit striker

Gabriel Jesus is a quality forward whose technical brilliance makes him one of the rare hybrid attackers. He is a cross between a traditional No.9 and a playmaker, the kind of player who effortlessly gets fans off their feet. Sadly, injury struggles have denied supporters that joy too often.

Arguably, his Arsenal career has been held back by repeated spells on the sidelines. The lack of consistency has made it difficult for him to truly stamp his mark on Mikel Arteta’s side. Keen not to be held hostage by his fitness issues, Arsenal have tactically moved on, pursuing deals for Viktor Gyökeres and other attacking talents like Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, hoping to inject attacking quality and much-needed depth.

A tough return awaits

When Jesus returns, he may find it difficult to force his way back into Arteta’s plans. But will he even get that chance, with Palmeiras now pushing hard to bring him back home to where it all began for him?

Tempting bid incoming

According to Brazilian outlet Mixvale:

“Palmeiras’ board of directors has approved the signing of Gabriel Jesus for the 2026 season.

“The decision, which was made by President Leila Pereira, aims to bring the striker back from Arsenal amid advanced negotiations.

“The estimated transfer fee is R$215 million, equivalent to £30 million. The announcement comes days after Leila publicly stated her desire to bring the player back to the club where he trained.”

Sale could fund winger swoop

For a player Arsenal signed for £45 million, whose value has not soared due to injury setbacks, £30 million is a figure Andrea Berta would find tempting. It could significantly boost Arsenal’s transfer kitty as they look to land a top left winger and finally assemble Arteta’s dream attacking unit.

