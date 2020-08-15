£30Million Arsenal star headed for the exit door after offer submitted

Arsenal have received an offer from Villareal for Matteo Guendouzi, and are expected to part ways with the midfielder this summer.

The Frenchman has fallen out with manager Mikel Arteta on two occasions this term, with the latest disagreement seeing the 21 year-old exiled from the first team squad.

It later emerged that he had also been forced to train alone away from the other players, and his future has been speculated since.

Former boss Unai Emery is keen on a reunion however, and his new club Villareal have supposedly submitted an offer to loan the midfielder, with a £30 Million option included.

The Football Insider claims that the Gunners are keen to make that option more of an obligation however, with the club keen to get Guendouzi off their books after falling out with the manager and hierarchy.

L’Equipe (via the Metro) also claims today that Arsenal are hoping to use Guendouzi in a potential swap deal to land Houssem Aouar, but Manchester City are also believed to be interested.

Arsenal technical director Edu supposedly got in contact with the Lyon hierarchy to discuss the potential swap deal, but Lyon are claimed to be disinterested in any form of swap deal.

The report claims that our side are the only ones to have made a formal offer for his signature as of yet.

Could Aouar be a key player for Arsenal over the coming years? Should the club have tried further to rebuild their relationship with Guendouzi?

Patrick