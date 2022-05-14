Would it make sense for our forward to join Chelsea or Liverpool?

Eddie Nketiah is claimed to have attracted interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool as he draws closer to the end of his Arsenal contract, but we are claimed to be keen on extending his deal.

The striker has earned his place in the first-team following Alexandre Lacazette’s absence through illness, and he look set to retain his place in the line-up going into our last two fixtures also.

Despite now being a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side, he still remains on course to leave on a free transfer this summer when his contract comes to an end, although we are claimed to have talks set for a possible contract extension.

Nketiah could be a good squad member for us if we can persuade him to stay, but it depends what his priorities are for the coming season. If he is set on playing a key role in the first-team, that is going to be unlikely at the Emirates with our priority this summer being to bring in a top striker into the fold.

With Champions League football still our target this season, there could well be plenty of top level football to go around however, and that could potentially be what decides our chances of keeping him beyond his current terms.

Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest, as reported by 90min, is a little bit of a strange one. With the Reds not tending to play with a natural striker and with a number of alternatives for each of their three attacking roles, while the Blues are even more stacked in attack, with Romelu Lukaku struggling for minutes at present, and with Armando Broja currently flourishing on loan with Southampton also.

Do you believe that Chelsea and Liverpool’s interest will prove attractive to Nketiah, or would it make no sense for him to leave us for them if he it is minutes that are his priority?

Patrick