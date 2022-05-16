Does Saliba’s Ligue 1 award put pressure on Arteta’s decision?

William Saliba has been named the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year for his impressive campaign on loan with Marseille, but will that affect his Arsenal future?

The defender has been a constant talking point for Gunners’ fans, with the vast majority craving to see him get his chance in our first-team, but he remains awaiting his senior debut for the club.

Despite joining in the summer of 2019, he has spent two-and-a-half years out on loan with three different sides during that time, and some have even criticised our dealing of the youngster.

This season he has really come into his own with Marseille however, helping the French side to qualify for the Champions League after helping them to finish third in the division, and he has now been awarded with the prestigious Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year Award also.

William Saliba has been named the Ligue 1 young player of the year following his excellent season on loan with Marseille. pic.twitter.com/MMftjC01N1 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 15, 2022

Saliba’s intentions have always seemed geared towards regular playing time, and this award will surely only confirm to him that he is deserving of playing a key role in a top side next season. This will surely force Mikel Arteta to guarantee him first-team football or allow him to leave once again, possibly even on a more permanent deal this time around.

There has to come a point where the centre-back will ask himself ‘will I ever get the chance I’m looking for here?’. Should we finish in the CL places this term, that could well open the door for us to be able to guarantee him a decent level of top-level action however, and that could well be a major factor in where he plays his football next term.

Do you feel like we will end up losing Saliba if we continue to snub his want of a first-team role in north London? Do you believe he could force his way ahead of one of Gabriel or Ben White in the heart of our defence?

Patrick

