Has Arsenal’s roller-coaster season still got one turn left? (Opinion)

Arsenal’s season has been exhaustingly full of extreme lows and surprisingly high highs, but I’m not holding out for any more surprise.

Guest post by Sarah Rohan

The end of the season is nearly here and to be honest I can’t wait for the summer break. I need a rest from watching our team. It’s been a draining season. We have been the most sporadic team in the league.

Here’s my recap on our season.

The beginning of the season losing three games in a row, including our embarrassing loss to newly promoted Brentford and huge loss to Manchester City. Then we went into an eight-game unbeaten run and including winning games in the EFL Cup.

Then back to reality meeting Liverpool and realising that our team isn’t up there with the top teams yet. Although we could see the promising signs of our youngsters.

Then we went onto some mixed results but still in both cups. Happy days!

Oh dear, in the space of a month we were knocked out of both cups, by an impressive Nottingham Forest team in the FA Cup and by Liverpool in the EFL. No excuses in the FA Cup as we were poor. Against Liverpool though we were the better team, unfortunately the disciplinary issues reared their ugly head again.

Also, the same month the transfer window where we shipped out the ‘deadwood’ but brought in a goalie from the states. I think supporters were 50/50 on the decision not to bring in reinforcements. I for one thought it was a mistake not bolstering the team.

So now we have a minimal squad who we must rely on week in week out playing regularly. It made a difference to our team unity and the support of the fans. The departure of one player in particular seemed to bring the closeness and moral back for our players.

We went onto a six-game run of no losses this time, and everyone was excited about how our team were playing. Even the doubters started to come round to the team, although hesitatingly maybe.

Then oh dear once more the Scousers came to town and another disappointing loss. Hold our heads up once more! We wasn’t expected to beat one of the big teams anyway as we are in a ‘process’

Onwards and upwards, the 4th spot is still in our sights we just have to win the easier games out of the next five. Well, we all know what happened there. Three losses to Palace, Brighton and Southampton. How was this possible? What is wrong with us?! Say goodbye to top-four place now. Even though we never expected a CL spot and we would be happy with top six earlier in the season…

Then we faced our tougher teams. We have no chance here. How will we win when we’ve just been thrashed by the more mediocre teams?

Well, lo and behold we smash Chelsea, Manchester Utd and top it off West Ham. Top four which we didn’t expect to have a chance at is in our grasp once again. We even beat Leeds for good measure.

So four points clear of S###s! The huge North London derby, we win we are in Europe. Well in my opinion the occasion didn’t get to us it got to the ref.

Light pen decision and how did VAR not get involved in one decision in our game? Mike Dean of all people was the official in the room. But VAR was involved in the pen decision against Burnley? That still baffles me.

Being down to ten-men saw Tottenham spank us. They now were two points in front. But we still needed to win our last two games and we snatch the illusive fourth spot. Destiny was in our hands still and you’d think the team would be fully up to it!

Last night came against Newcastle and to be honest I had no hope before we started. I just had a bad feeling and felt no excitement before the game. The Toon had nothing to play for but their fans. We had the pressure and we dropped like a sack of spuds.

I was actually disgusted in the way we played. No fight, no ideas, tired players. Where was the team spirit? One of our top players of the season Tomiyasu was left for dust quite a bit and he obviously came back too early. The long arduous season had caught up with us again. It was like going back to our first three games.

Top four is now out of our hands, and we need a miracle from Norwich. A Pukki hattrick, Kane or Son getting a red and Conte throwing in the towel would be ideal.

But we also need to win so I don’t hold out much hope. So, I’ve accepter that we will be in the Europa League next season.

To sum up our season. Inconsistent and sporadic from the team, the results, the manager and the supporters.

What do I hope for next season?

Many articles ago I said Arteta will be here to stay whether we like it or not, and his recent contract says that will prove true.

We now have to hope the owners give Mikel the money to buy the players. Hope we buy the right players. Hope that players will want to come to us. Probably ship out some more players that are unlikely to play regularly. I think we know who they are!

Pray that Arteta doesn’t fall out with anymore players.

Plead with him for no more strange tactics. Have hope that after two seasons he will gain from experience and lead our team into next season with more consistency.

For me I’ll trust in Arteta and ‘the process’ one more season. If the same happens next season I will have run out of excuses to keep him, and he will have to go. I’ll even go and drag him out myself.

If you don’t hear from me after the next game. I’m probably drowning my sorrows somewhere, that THEY have finished above us apparently seven seasons in a row. Somebody pass me the sick bucket!!

The only good thing is they still haven’t won anything!

Until next time Gooners!