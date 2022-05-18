Arsenal academy star in line for international debut after senior call-up

Arsenal have continuously produced top talent over the years, so it’s not very surprising to see young players getting recognized at senior level with Omari Hutchinson the latest to receive a call-up.

Marcelo Flores has been uprooting trees in the youth side of the Gunners and he has already made two appearances for the national team of Mexico. Daniel Ballard is another name that comes to mind, having already appeared an impressive 10 times for the national colours of Northern Ireland.

Omari Hutchinson called up by Jamaica. It’s not a full international, so he won’t be committing to anything long-term. Jamaica rebuilding and already planning for next World Cup and they want Hutchinson as part of that new group. He’s excited to go and have a look. https://t.co/WkSZi7qRYx — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 18, 2022

Now, it looks like another academy player in the shape of Omari Hutchinson is banging hard on the door of men’s football. Jamaican Football team coach Paul Hall called the 18-year-old to his latest team draft, for the upcoming international matches. He has been selected after making zero appearances for the senior team of Arsenal, which is a testament of his quality.

We lose Aubameyang and we are blessed with Omari Hutchinson❤🤸🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7n2O5uN5Y9 — UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ (@UPYOURARSENAL04) February 4, 2022

Championship club Reading FC are believed to be interested in making a loan move for the attacking winger in the close season, as reported by Football.London. Hutchinson has made 24 appearances for the Arsenal U18 and 22 for the reserve squad, scoring 17 goals and assisting 16 times. Several clubs across Europe are interested in landing the exciting Gunner, but Reading are thought to be confident of getting the deal over the line.

Looks like Omari Hutchinson is heading to Reading on loan next season, will be great for him. Get a full season under his belt in senior football and lets see what he can do 💎 pic.twitter.com/89ADE4HaSa — PB (@OliPriceBates) May 3, 2022

Bringing the attention back to the international picture, Hutchinson has dual citizenship of Jamaica and England. Choosing Jamaica over England for the time being doesn’t mean he will represent the island country of West Indies, as it’s not a full international. Arsenal won’t be too bothered by the fact whether he chooses Jamaica or England. They would just want him to do what he feels is right.

He has a big future ahead of himself and I wish him all the luck!

Yash Bisht

