Steve McManaman has claimed that Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah isn’t good enough for Liverpool, claiming that he should stay where he is.

The 22 year-old is into the final weeks of his playing contract, and it remains unknown where he will playing football in the new season.

Whilst it has been reported that the Gunners are keen to extend his stay beyond his current terms, it is fair that he would be weary of such a deal given he has only recent found a way into the manager’s first-team plans, and it remains certain that a new striker will be added to their options in the coming window also.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea were claimed to have turned their attention to the striker amidst his recent form in attack, with 90min reporting that they could make him an offer to join at the end of his contract, but former Reds star McManaman claims he isn’t good enough for his side.

“I don’t think he’s good enough for Liverpool, to be honest,” McManaman is quoted by CompleteSports as stating.

“I like Eddie Nketiah, but he’s not going to dismantle any of that Liverpool front five and the club has an academy full of centre forwards, so I can’t see this move happening.

“Mikel Arteta has selected him a lot recently, but it wasn’t too long ago that he didn’t seem interested in him. He just has to work hard and keep improving.

“[Alexandre] Lacazette may leave on a free transfer this summer, so there could be space for him to continue with Arsenal. But he needs to see whether his manager is planning on bringing in two or three forwards.

“If he’s happy there, though and he’s playing there, then he should stay at Arsenal.”

I don’t really see him getting any more minutes for the likes of Chelsea or Liverpool than he would at the Emirates, so a move there makes little sense if he is concentrated on finding regular playing time, but I also struggle to believe that he is going to play much first-team football should he stay either.

I still want him to stay, and he could well be a great secondary option to lead our line for next season if he can continue to grow wit his recent playing time under his belt, and with European football next season there could be enough minutes to go around.

Do you think Nketiah is good enough for Arsenal? Could Klopp or Tuchel see a potential star in him?

Patrick

