Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal’s six-goal thriller with Everton

Arsenal ended the season in style with a 5-1 win over Arsenal, with six different goalscorers in the match.

We went into the final game knowing that nothing less than a win would be able to give us a chance of a top-four finish, something that we missed out on due to Tottenham’s victory over Norwich on the same day.

We barely got to enjoy a glimmer of hope of a CL spot with Dejan Kulusevski having put his side ahead prior to our breakthrough in north London, but that doesn’t mean that we couldn’t enjoy our own festivities as our side moved on to earn an emphatic win over Frank Lampard’s side.

🍿 Enjoy the best of the action again! 📺 Highlights | Arsenal 5-1 Everton 👇 pic.twitter.com/IsetVRzooI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

It may not have been the dream day we had hoped for, but it was still a fine performance from our boys, and we still got to enjoy the highs of a huge win, and it gives us the appetite to see what more we can expect to see from our side in the new season.

Patrick