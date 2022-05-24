Arsenal appear content with playing the longest waiting game as they continually to build their team for the future, and I’m beginning to buy into it.
We’ve all heard the ‘trust the process‘ motto, and many comments about how we are building up to something, and while the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are getting such levels out of their playing squads, it would take something out of this world to be able to match them.
Chelsea earned the tag of Champions League winners last season, becoming World Club Cup champions and European Super Cup winners since, and while they flirted with the top of the table earlier in the campaign, even they could only come within 19 points of top this term.
We simply cannot compete with the finances of City, and have to be more stringent with how and when we do splurge out in the transfer market, and thankfully our recent signings have all proved to be shrewd, while our outgoings have arguably been even better.
Timing is important in most things in life, and right now we probably have the most competitive division in world football, highlighted by the fact that we have three of the last four and six of the last eight finalists of the Champions League.
Klopp and Pep definitely have a stronghold on the top places at present, and their sides are unlikely to roll over lightly, but naturally time will take it’s course, and the motivations will get skewed or their luck will simply run out.
Of those building themselves up to be ready to take over from the pair, I pray that we are there, ready and waiting when that time comes, while I also imagine that Chelsea could also be there given the amount of talent that has been coming out of their academy in recent seasons. Their project could well take time to gel after a change in ownership and overhaul of those higher ups are likely to have an adverse affect on their immediate future, while the rest of the sides have massive question marks on their long-term planning.
On the whole, I see that our owners and backroom staff all appear to be on the same page, working together as a strong unit and appearing to be both cautious and patient in their project, and I can see how that could well prove to be the best way to come close to success at present, as going gung-ho in the transfer market every summer clearly has it’s downfalls (word to Man United).
Do you think Arsenal FC are happy to continue to build their team around young players over the coming years and waiting for Liverpool and City to loosen their grip on the top spots? Or will our target really be to earn a regular top-four spot? Do you agree that playing the long game could be the cleverest approach?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sigh, I really hope we can trust the process.
I really would like to beleive that we are in a process to get to the top.
I think this transfer window will be very telling. We clearly need alot of improvement. In order to go for 3rd place. Next season we need to be hot OK 3rd. Not fighting for 4th or 5th but we’ll up there on the mix. Let’s see if we get real talent or average players. If arsenal spend the money we can improve. But the jury is still out
I said it before, evolution is the only thing longer than our rebuild.
We have no choice to be patient ..in hope…waiting .. but be aware the process never actually has an end!
what a kick in the nuts for anyone who’s ever been called clever
Yes, see what happened to Man United for being impatient. They won EL, but they became highly unstable with six managers in the last nine years
Man United seemed to have learned their lesson and try to follow our method by giving Ten Hag several years to rebuild
Yes, but most of the people on here want success NOW, they don’t settle for less. And if the manager doesnt bring instant success with a far less squad than the competition, they just yell whatever manager is in charge out, and so on
Mikel has to make champions league somehow next season or that’s it for him. It’s now step up or step aside for all club staff top to bottom or step aside.
We blew an almighty chance, by our own doings, in the top4 race to really crack on with better players, Champions League Football back at the club & all with a young improving team.
Man Utd will strengthen & play differently, Spurs are investing £150m to the squad by the looks of it, Haaland is already for City & Liverpool will add to there fantastic squad. Plus Chelsea are about to be took over and a guaranteed spending spree!
That leaves us battling with Utd, West Ham, Newcastle, Leicster etc… challenging for 5th while trying to catch up to the Top4 who are going be alot stronger come next sesson. Don’t forget we lost to Brighton, Palace, Newcastle, Spurs in the run in.
This major fail will hurt us more than you think now Spurs will sign the big targets with an experienced winner as their coach. We have Mikel & Edu with Stan Kronke as Owner, sorry Josh!
Targets this season;
• League – Top4
• Europa – Win
• FA Cup – semi at least
• League – Win
Realistically Europa League win is a big one but why not! Let’s hope they know what they are doing this summer.