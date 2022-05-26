Exit-linked defender appears to claim that he is staying put

Cedric Soares appears to have told his Instagram followers that he will be staying at Arsenal ahead of the new season, despite rumours of an exit.

The Portuguese picked up a fair amount of minutes this term, filling in for the absent Takehiro Tomiyasu for much of 2022 thus far, but the right-back role is one we are believed to be looking at improving this summer.

There has been rumoured interest from his homeland in his signature, and you would imagine that the north London club would be open to his departure, but he seems to be planning to continue in our famous red & white.

Hector Bellerin could also be an option to rival Tomiyasu next term after his loan spell ended with Real Betis, a club who isn’t believed to have the finances to make that deal permanent. The Spaniard could well end up being our second-choice ahead of the new season unless we do in fact sign another option to fill the role.

Cedric has been a decent squad option, but I’m not sure he would want to be our third-choice in the pecking order, nor should he. His comments seem certain however that is fully expecting to continue at the Emirates next term which could well mean that we are not looking to improve that area of the team, but it will be interesting to see if the rumours of us looking at a new right-back option prove to be true or not.

Do you think it would be a mistake not to look at improving our right-back role?

Patrick

