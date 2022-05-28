Arsenal and Spurs set to battle it out for proven PL midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as contenders for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, a player believed to be on Arsenal’s radar also.

The Gunner have been strongly linked with a move for the Belgian international in recent months, with him believed to be open to quitting the club in the near future.

With just one year remaining on his current deal, this summer looks like a great opportunity to tempt his current club into a sale, knowing fully well that they could potentially lose their star for nothing in 12 month’s time.

The Metro quotes ESPN in claiming that Tottenham now rank Tielemans amongst their main targets this summer, which could well lead to a battle between us and our noisy neighbours, and the player will have to decide whether his priority would be to play in the Champions League this season, or to potentially win trophies with his next club.

I could understand why it would seem attractive to play under a top manager like Antonio Conte, but you can’t be expecting them to win anything any time soon nor can you expect the Italian boss to still be around in another year or two, but what we are building on the red side of London is a long-term project which should look attractive to any serious players who are looking to join a top club.

Should it be easy for most players to decide between the two clubs?

Patrick

