Can Arsenal only blame themselves for latest Saliba situation? (Opinion)

William Saliba has supposedly informed both Arsenal and Marseille that his clear wish is to extend his loan in France.
The defender is yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners despite signing in the summer of 2019, enjoying three separate loans in Ligue 1 since, with his most recent outing by far the most impressive.
Saliba picked up the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Season award for his troubles after helping Marseille to finish second in the division, earning them a place in next season’s Champions league, but is supposed to return to to north London ahead of the new campaign.
The defender is now claimed to have made his intentions clear that he has absolutely no interest in staying at the Emirates next season to play as a ‘spare part’.
William Saliba absolutely wants to remain at Marseille & both clubs know his desire – he has no intention of being a spare part at Arsenal, according to @MohamedTERParis – will be up to Marseille to make a compelling proposal.
Should these reports prove to be true, and judging by previous interviews I would tend to believe such reports, it will now be down to Mikel Arteta to either force the player to get in line, offer him a guaranteed amount of first-team football, or as we have previously seen, shun a player with the wrong attitude.
I’d hate to see this turn out to be another Matteo Guendouzi situation, as I firmly believe that Saliba is more-than good enough to play a key role in our current and future plans, but we can only have ourselves to blame if this turns sour.
Saliba should have been given the chance to make his mark for our first-team previously, and his season in France has only cemented that thought into my mind, and he could well have been what made the difference between us finishing fourth or fifth this term.
If the youngster genuinely wants to go on loan for another year to enjoy CL football with Marseille, that may not be the worst thing, but it would be like telling him that he still isn’t deemed good enough which will likely damage our relationship with him further. IF we are to consider another loan however, a new contract needs to be ironed out beforehand, with the agreement that this will be his last loan away from the club simply to allow him to enjoy the elite European competition while he continues to gain valuable experience.
I wouldn’t be shocked if Saliba is sold without even making a senior appearance for our club, and sold for a profit, but I definitely believe that we should have approached this differently, although the player may be a little difficult to deal with also.
Is Arsenal or the defender in the wrong here (assuming all the above is true)?
The other option is to say he can go for another year if he signs an extension. Would still feel like delaying the inevitable, but another year would likely raise his value still further (assuming he stays fit)
I think its pretty clear he should have been retained last season and given a real chance to break into the team at arsenal. Maybe we didn’t need to sign White after all… What a mess
Sorry, misread – my “other option” is in the article
This was the worry that some fans had regarding this sh1t show of a handling of a young talented player ,while some fans said it was a masterstroke from Arteta 🤔
He might have to come back but he definitely does not need to sign a new contract and I would be very surprised if he does .
Absolutely shocked….no-one could’ve see this coming!
He holds all the cards now if he choses no to extend his contract.
No mate, many of us warned that this might happen and who can blame the player?
I originally thought it was a mutual agreement, but when Saliba was sent out for a second time, he became angry.
Being voted YPOTY and getting called up for his national team, must have made him even more frustrated and so we are now in this situation.
It’s all about man management and I’m not sure if this can be resolved in a amicable way that suits our club.
Hope I’m wrong… but remember he wasn’t one of Mikel’s signings.
Guaranteed playing time shouldn’t be a problem.
Just ask Xhaka, Ramsdale, Saka, and Gabriel and White for that matter.
Are White and Gabriel REALLY that much better than Saliba? Are they worthy of being automatic starters?
Arsenal need best talent available, it’s Arteta’s job to ensure that is possible.
Been hearing about Saliba’s ego, but what about Arteta’s ego? Shouldn’t it be whatsbest for the club rather than best for player or manager?
Need an adult at the club to remind the children what is important and comes first.
i dont think so, if he doesnt sign, then he stay on the bench for the next 2 years, if we provide better salary he cant turn down at all, but for arsenal management, everything can turn into a mess
He can leave if he wants. Nothing suggest he will do well at Arsenal until he actually does well. Marseille is not Arsenal. It is up to him what he wants.
ben white 50 million down the drain we all know it hes poor one on one and as fpr this pass master luiz was better utter mess as for rob holding LOL
True, it’s clear that Bissouma is the more talented of the two.
Brighton hasn’t missed a beat selling White. A waste of 50 million we needed elsewhere
Let him wrought on the bench……. He can’t dictate to us whether to loan him or not…. What is our gain if he goes on loan…
If you are treated like that would have wanted to come back having achieved what he achieved. Some of us keep saying these guys are human beings with feelings and not robots while some think because they earned astronomical wages they should deal with it. Do you know he will get paid by wroughting on the bench and go for free. Oh I forgot it is not your money so you don’t care
SOME LUDICROUS AND NONSENSICAL POSTS DISSING White, who has been an excellent buy IMO.
Also a nonsense comment from Patrick about Saliba who, whatever he may have said or wants, will certainly come back and will play, OFTEN ,in our team.
Some folk are trying to make a fuss where none exists, as they have an anti MA AGENDA. Ignore then as they are merely whistling in the dark and let them continue to sulk, albeit helplessly and hopelessly!
White has, in his first year been simply average.
Not helped by the feeling that this Arsenal defence is seemingly capable of collapsing at any moment.
In fairness, it was the first year that they have played together so hopefully they will improve next season.
Some good old fashioned George Graham style defensive coaching would help but somehow I get the feeling that would seem regressive to MA who is clearly trying to emulate Pep without the players or resources he has…
The story emanates from someone I’ve never heard of (has anyone else?) so of course has to be believed as gospel. There are always so many stories like this when a transfer window is about to open and so many fans believe everything they read but 90% of stories and transfer rumours turn out to be nothing but idle speculation. As for talk of Arteta’s “ego” and White being a flop, I’m not sure what some supposed fans get off on continually peddling such misconceptions.
As someone who knows what an agenda against one of our managers actually involves, one smiles at your “sulk, albeit helplessly and hopelessly” for a decade against AW.
IF Saliba doesn’t want to come back, then it’s his decision and MA will have to decide if he wants to have a toxic player in the club.
I hope he does play for the club at last, because this defence that cost a lot of money, has let in the second most GA since AW ‘s last season…part of the decade that you insisted we had no defence!!!
You might see it as a anti Mikel agenda, what tosh!!!
Saying White at £50,000,000 plus as an excellent buy, shows the ludicrous way you look at players.
As a realist, having watched White this season, he has been very disappointing and Gabriel, by far the better player, has been covering for him game after game.
I can only hope that MA can coach him the way Klopp has coached Van Dyke – for the sake of the club – and stop him making such silly mistakes.