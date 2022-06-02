Supposed Arsenal and Tottenham target Lautauro Martinez has poured cold water on his potential move this summer, by insisting that he ‘is clear’ on his intention to stay with Inter Milan.

The Gunners were linked with a bold bid to try and sign him 12 months ago, only for Chelsea to swoop in with a monster-deal to land Romelu Lukaku which seemingly closed the door on his exit.

Our need for a new striker has increased tenfold since however, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left the club earlier in the year and with Alexandre Lacazette ready to find a new club with his contract into it’s final weeks, and we have been claimed to have been looking to return for the Argentine’s signature.

That deal looks to be difficult however with the player admitting that he has no intention to move clubs currently.

Lautaro Martinez on his future after Chelsea and Spurs links: “My plan is clear: I really want to stay at Inter next season”. 🇦🇷 #transfers “I’ve not received communications from the club as of today, I want to continue at Inter next season”. pic.twitter.com/WWPiWiUgLl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2022

I must admit, he wasn’t top of my list of options to lead our line next season, but you could definitely argue that he has the best CV to back up his ability of those we are linked with.

There is no doubt that he is a top player who can play anywhere across the front line, but my only negative with him was that he wasn’t the out-and-out striker that we are craving currently. I would have loved to land land him and a top striker, but our transfer budget may not have allowed it, but I’ll take the positive that he is unlikely to join one of our rivals also.

Did many of you have Lautauro as your favoured option to lead our line next term?

Patrick

