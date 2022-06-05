‘I belong’ – William Saliba confirms where he will play next season

William Saliba appears to have been convinced that he will be staying at Arsenal for the new season, ending the speculation surrounding his future.

The defender enjoyed a thoroughly impressive campaign on loan with Marseille this season, playing a key role in helping them qualify for the Champions League by finishing runners-up in the division, as well as earning the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award.

There was much speculation surrounding what would be next for the 21 year-old, with many claims that he had wanted to return for another loan spell to make his Champions League debut, but he has now seemingly confirmed that he will be playing in our famous red & white for the upcoming campaign.

William Saliba STAYS at Arsenal. Confirmed by the player. 🗣 "I belong to Arsenal, I still have two years left. I will be back with Arsenal. I have played zero matches and I still want to show them my true face and have the chance to play for these fans and this great club." pic.twitter.com/DikCXzC0eY — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) June 5, 2022

I can’t tell by the quote alone whether this is actually what he wants, but he clearly has accepted hit fate and we finally look set to see our young future star show what he can bring to our side. I imagine he will be starting the new season behind Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes in the pecking order, but I’m not convinced that things will stay that way as the season plays on, while there is always the possibility that White could play on the right of a back four/five in order to accommodate all of them.

I’m glad this speculation has come to an end nice and early so the player and the club can prepare to enjoy the next step in his career with Arsenal, and I hope he settles nicely into the squad during pre-season to continue his fine form from last season in his new team.

Who do you think is most at risk of losing their first-team role to Saliba?

