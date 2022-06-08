Boost for Arsenal with strike target ‘very likely’ to come to England

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo this summer, and he is now claimed to be ‘very likely’ to come to the Premier League.

The Italy international has proved to be a consistent performer up front for the Neroverdi in Serie A, scoring 16 times in his 36 league outings this term, and is now being earmarked for a transfer.

While he has been linked with Juventus in a number of previous windows, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Newcastle are the most recent rumours which have been popping up of late, and super-agent Roberto De Fanti has told CaughtOffside that he has been informed by the club’s general manager that he is ‘very likely’ to come to England.

“It is rumoured throughout the industry that Arsenal made a £25m (€30m) offer to Sassuolo for Scamacca in the last couple of days,” De Fanti wrote in his new column.

“The club’s general manager also said that it is very likely the striker will leave to play in the Premier League.

“Sassuolo has rejected Arsenal’s opening offer though. The fee needed, I believe, will be about £50m. Sassuolo has already pushed back offers from clubs in the Premier League – Arsenal, of course, and Newcastle United.

“The Magpies wanted him back in January – it was a really, really good offer, but the player, understandably, did not want to risk joining a club who were facing the possibility of being relegated.”

Scamacca is the type of striker that I want to see signed this summer, and the more I think about it, the more excited I get about the prospect of his arrival. Not only does he fit our recent transfer policy, which has proved successful so far, but he seems to be the full package, one which will likely improve in the coming years also.

Patrick

