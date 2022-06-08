Hertha Berlin are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal this summer, with the goalkeeper likely to be on the lookout for a move.

The German international has lost his first-team role to Aaron Ramsdale this term, and with USA international Matt Turner also having signed to further strengthen our options in goal, Leno is expected to be the one to make way from the squad.

Transfermarkt values the shot-stopper at just £9 Million, with the one year remaining on his contract, and the fact that he has found regular playing time hard to come by this season likely reasoning as to why they value him at less than half than at June of 2021.

Hertha are now claimed to be eyeing his signature, but with Bild adding that the player will need to accept a reduced wage to make the move, he may not be so keen to make that switch.

I’m surprised there isn’t a lot of noise about interest in his signature, especially with the World Cup coming up at the end of the year, and with his place in the squad likely under threat. He is too good to be the backup goalkeeper at club level, and I fully expect him to move on this summer, but where he will be going still remains to be seen.

Could he be willing to take on a move to Hertha Berlin on a short contract just go get regular football or is he just too good to play at that level?

Patrick

