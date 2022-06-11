Arsenal set to miss out as Spurs agree deal for defensive target

Tottenham look to have stolen a march on Arsenal by agreeing a deal to sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough this summer.

The defender was thoroughly impressive at right-back for on-loan side Nottingham Forest this season, helping them to knock the likes of Spurs and Arsenal out of cup competitions before then helping Forest to earn promotion to the Premier League.

While it had been reported that the side wanted to keep him beyond his loan spell, he now looks set to join Tottenham instead, with the north London club having struggled to find a consistent option for the role this term.

All of Emerson Royal, Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty were all used sparingly throughout the campaign, and they now look set to bring in a new man to stake a claim for the regular berth in the side.

The Guardian claims the deal is worth around £20 Million, a reasonably low fee for a one of the brightest young full-backs in England.

It’s a shame that we look to be missing out on Spence, who would have been a great alternative option to have alongside Takehiro Tomiyasu this season, but he is likely to have an easier task of breaking into the starting line-up under Antonio Conte.

Is Spence another player that we are set to miss out on due to the club’s slow transfer process so far this month, or

