Chelsea urged to beat Arsenal to England international’s signature

Scott Minto has told his former club Chelsea to launch a move to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, a player strongly linked with a move to Arsenal in recent seasons.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a deal for the England international since Mikel Arteta took over as the manager, with the two believed to have a strong working relationship from the Spaniard’s time under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Sterling’s role at City has become limited in the last 12 months, with Jack Grealish regularly favoured on the left-wing, and with both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez having arrived this summer to vie for the centre-forward role, there is likely to be even less playing time for our target.

While his price-tag remains uncertain, we are believed to hold an interest in his signature, but Minto claims Chelsea would

“Raheem Sterling is even more a no-brainer [for Chelsea], I mean my goodness,” he told TalkSPORT listeners. “You kind of think ‘Well where would he go?’ He isn’t going back to Liverpool, he isn’t going to go to [Manchester] United.

“Next best? Well, United are way down there, but Chelsea would be perfect for him. Chelsea and Spurs I think would be two good moves for him, but Chelsea still I think they would be able to bridge that gap certainly more than what Spurs could do so I would absolutely go for it.”

It seems relatively quiet at present on Raheem Sterling’s future, but you would have to imagine that he may well be considering pushing to leave with only limited guaranteed football on his plate should he stay at the Etihad. It is a World Cup year, but even with playing once every two weeks I would imagine that his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad would be safe.

It could arguably be better for England if he was well rested, albeit whilst having enough football to keep him match-fit, but for such a good player, I don’t see why he should be forced to sit on the bench for long spells.

Patrick

