World class striker told why he should snub Man United for Arsenal

Chris Sutton has claimed that Robert Lewandowski should go to Arsenal over Manchester United, claiming they are ‘in a better position’ than the latter.

The Gunners are very much in the hunt for a new striker this summer, with a number of different options currently being linked, and one who appears to be keen on a move during the current transfer window is Lewandowski.

The Polish forward has likely been the best of his position of the last decade, and remains amongst the best the fact that he is set to turn 34 this August.

With reports linking him with certain clubs this summer, most strongly with Barcelona and now United, Sutton has claimed that he should be considering a move to Arsenal instead.

“I have seen that Lewandowski has been linked,” Sutton told BBC R5 listeners (via HITC). “If he doesn’t go to Barcelona, then he will go to Manchester United.

“But why?! Why would he want to go to Manchester United? There are bigger and better options out there

“One club seems to be stable under Arteta, I am not saying Arteta has torn up too many trees, but they are in a better position and they are better placed than Manchester United.”

I would actually be shocked if he was willing to leave Bayern to play in the Europa League, unless he was simply looking to move on for one last big payday, something that United are more likely to adhere to than us.

As much as I’d love to see Lewa land at the Emirates to lead our attack, he definitely doesn’t fit into our recent transfer model, nor would he fit into our wage structure, and but on footballing terms I have to agree with Sutton that there is much more to be positive about our project than their ever-changing policies

Patrick

