Victor Osimhen insists that he is aware that teams in England and Spain hold an interest in his signature, with Arsenal rumoured to be amongst those keen on his signature.

The Gunners are yet to find a replacement for either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who departed in the winter, or Alexandre Lacazette who is set to leave the club at the end of his contract at the end of the month.

While we are claimed to have made our priority signing Gabriel Jesus, it still remains to be seen as to whether we can get that deal over the line, and while Italian media has claimed that we have failed with an initial bid of £51 Million for the Nigerian international, the player himself has admitted that he is well aware of the interest in his himself.

“I know there are many people that would like me in Spain or England, but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it now that I’m with the national team.

“I always go out on the pitch to do my best both with the national team and with my club.

“I don’t know my future, I know anything can happen, but now I just want to go on holiday with my family, clear my head and recharge my batteries.

“Then we’ll take care of everything else.”

It certainly sounds as if we are testing the waters for more than one striker despite much of the speculation claiming that we have our number one target in Jesus. I’d personally be happier if we was to sign Osimhen over Jesus, although in an ideal world we would bring in both. I’d love to see a player with PL experience brought in, as well as an out-and-out striker, which would mean we have ample options to lead the line. Jesus could also play as the second-striker or on the wings if we wanted to play both, and I think they could well build a strong working relationship.

Could Arsenal invest in bringing in two big names up front?

Patrick

