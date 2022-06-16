Brendan Rodgers sends out a warning to Arsenal after fixture announcement

Brendan Rodgers Leicester City side will take on Arsenal in gameweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, and the manager claims his side will show what they ‘are capable’ of.

The Gunners have far from the toughest schedule where the opening weeks are concerned, but their clash with the Foxes on August 13 will likely pose as their biggest match of August, and Rodgers has claimed that he is eyeing a positive start to the season.

“We’re expecting another competitive and challenging Premier League campaign, and our opening fixture at home against Brentford will be a great test for us,” Rodgers is claimed They’re a good team who carry plenty of threats, but we’ve got a talented group who will be looking to start the season positively.

“To play three of last season’s top six in our opening six games is a challenge for any side, but also an opportunity for us to put a marker down by showing ourselves and our fans what we are capable of as a team.”

Leicester have been a difficult team to come up against for most of the bigger sides in recent seasons, and we are no exception to that, with Jamie Vardy regularly spoiling the party where we are concerned.

Our relatively routine start to the new season could well work against us, although we would be crazy to underestimate the likes of Palace or Leicester who we will face in the opening two gameweeks, and we could really do with the club wrapping up our transfers nice and early so we are ready to get the new term underway with a bang.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The JustArsenal Show: How will Marquinhos fit into the team?