Insider claims Arsenal have signed forward down on a five-year deal

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Eddie Nketiah has signed a new five-year deal with Arsenal, ending any speculation regarding his future.
The striker fought his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans after taking his chance with both hands when Alexandre Lacazette was out with illness.
The Frenchman is now leaving on a free transfer after his contract comes to an end in the coming weeks, with a return to Lyon believed to have been arranged already, and while the club is believed to be actively seeking a replacement for him, a new deal has now been struck with young Eddie.
Arsenal update. Eddie Nketiah has just signed new contract until June 2027, deal completed and sealed today after verbal agreement days ago. Official statement soon. 🚨📑 #AFC
Nketiah turned down multiple bids from Bundesliga and Premier League clubs to stay at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/nKwIwV7hTD
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022
I’m actually surprised that we have been able to convince him to sign on such a long-term deal, given that he must be a little worried about how much first-team football is on the cards after the transfer window comes to a close, but you would assume that he has been assured of a squad role and a wage to match in order to agree to a five-year deal.
Could Nketiah be given the chance to lead our attack next season? How Could Arsenal really go into the new season without signing an out-and-out striker, whilst bringing in new forwards instead?
Patrick
with the purple patch kid and what’s his name from Porto, there will be no stopping us now…anyone who suggests otherwise hasn’t a clue
Welcome to Arsenal, where you get handsomely rewarded for doing absolutely nothing
We didn’t want Nketiah until the last two months of the season, then all of a sudden we want to sign a player that is not a first choice striker for a team that wants to progress. I dont get this one at all, he wasn’t good enough but now he is. He was our third ot fourth choice striker.
that’s what some call having a “clear vision” LOL
Good deal. Arsenal and in particular Credit to Arteta for his belief in this rookie, Nketiah. For his age and exposure, he has shown resilience and matched up to any strong defense. Given this opportunity, there is yet more to see and reap from him. I was correct, from Urai time when I tipped Saka to be a star and later discovered, Nketiah to replace Lacazette. Again, I attribute this initiative and insights to Arteta who wanted to give him the chance to prove his talents to the club.
Rumour has it, we’re in for Lisandro Martinez, a versatile defender from Ajax…
problem is the reports suggest the reason we’re in on LM is because of uncertainties involving Saliba…some were suggesting we liked his versatility as a potential backup LB or DM, but the above explanation makes considerably more sense…we need to focus on far more important positional needs before we acquire another defender
Nketiah is a “value” signing.
1. He is 72mill cheaper than Pepe. 60mill Cheaper than Aubameyang and 50m cheaper than Lacazette and younger than any of them when they signed.
2. He is to be paid equal to 70% of Pepe’s salary, 55% of Lacazette’s salary, half Willian’s salary 30% of Aubameyang’s salary. Less than Kolasinac was paid the same as Cedric. Will help pay 200k for Jesus if we sign the Man City man.
3. He is quota still an important component of every PL sides structure.
4. He scores goals in cup games and we will have a probable minimum 10 Thursday night EL games this season so vital to rest the PL players.
5. He is compliant and thus suits the Arteta is boss model.
6. Having him in the squad lowers the price of incoming strikers because we can say but we already have enough strikers.
7. Simpy a pragmatic contract extension.
