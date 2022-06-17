Insider claims Arsenal have signed forward down on a five-year deal

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Eddie Nketiah has signed a new five-year deal with Arsenal, ending any speculation regarding his future.

The striker fought his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans after taking his chance with both hands when Alexandre Lacazette was out with illness.

The Frenchman is now leaving on a free transfer after his contract comes to an end in the coming weeks, with a return to Lyon believed to have been arranged already, and while the club is believed to be actively seeking a replacement for him, a new deal has now been struck with young Eddie.

Arsenal update. Eddie Nketiah has just signed new contract until June 2027, deal completed and sealed today after verbal agreement days ago. Official statement soon. 🚨📑 #AFC Nketiah turned down multiple bids from Bundesliga and Premier League clubs to stay at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/nKwIwV7hTD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

I’m actually surprised that we have been able to convince him to sign on such a long-term deal, given that he must be a little worried about how much first-team football is on the cards after the transfer window comes to a close, but you would assume that he has been assured of a squad role and a wage to match in order to agree to a five-year deal.

Could Nketiah be given the chance to lead our attack next season? How Could Arsenal really go into the new season without signing an out-and-out striker, whilst bringing in new forwards instead?



